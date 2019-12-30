advertisement

A long-promised permanent election commission moved a step closer after the government approved the general scheme of a law to create an independent agency.

The Commission regulates and monitors all issues related to voting and the management of elections and referenda.

It will consist of commissioners with a wide range of experience and expertise. Some of them are selected in an independent public selection process and are appointed by the President.

Successive governments have been repeatedly criticized for failing to establish a permanent supervisory authority, and the state’s ethics and election observer, the standards in the Public Office Commission (Sipo), has described applicable election laws as outdated, incoherent, and poorly enforceable.

Sipo has expressed extensive criticism of the proposed commission in a public consultation with the Ministry of Local Government.

The ethics panel initially recommended a statutory agency with limited powers that should include all of Sipo’s current responsibilities.

The chairs of successive referendum commissions have also called for a standing commission. Referendum commissions are currently being set up temporarily before referenda.

Following the proposals announced on Monday by Eoghan Murphy, Minister of Local Government, and John Paul Phelan, Minister of State for Electoral Reform, the new agency will take responsibility for the referendum commission.

The general scheme or introductory overview of legislation also provides that the proposed new authority will assume responsibility for the register of political parties, for the constituency commission that defines the boundaries of Ireland’s Dáil and Europe constituencies, and for the local constituency Border committees that decide on the border departments in local elections.

The agency will be responsible for educating voters, which could include advertising to get more voters to vote. And it will have a research and advisory role to inform the government and the oireachtas about the electoral reform. Additional powers and functions will be added over time.

The announcement follows approval of legislative proposals for groundbreaking changes to the electoral register, including the use of personal public service (PPS) numbers to confirm voter identity, the establishment of a single voter database, and the provision of online registration and pre-registration of 16- and 17-year-olds up to the legal minimum age of 18 years.

Mr. Murphy said government approval of the general system had “brought a commission closer to implementation” and this was a “more coherent approach to managing a wide range of electoral processes”.

Mr. Phelan described the general system as “a blueprint for an effective and efficient independent election body”.

Over the years, pressure has increased on a commission with numerous reports on the subject, including an Oireachtas document from 2016, which was compiled by the then Committee on the Environment, Culture and Gaeltacht.

Anomalies in party funding and donations, as well as Amnesty International’s High Court’s request for a Sipo to refund a donation from a George Soros-funded foundation revealed issues with the current system.

The general scheme of the draft law now goes to the Housing, Planning and Local Government Committee to review a bill that will produce a draft law.

