Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin will get an extraordinary vote share, according to the results of the Ipsos MRBI poll on Saturday, with all three parties receiving almost the same vote share.

The results of the survey for The Irish Times, RTÉ, TG4 and UCD are as follows: Fianna Fáil 22.2 percent, Fine Gael 22.4 percent, Sinn Féin 22.3 percent, the Greens 7.9 percent, Labor 4.6 Social Democrats 3.4 percent, Solidarity people before profit 2.8 percent and Independent / Other 14.5 percent.

The poll was conducted today at 250 locations across the state, among 5,376 respondents who had just voted. It has an error rate of 1.3 percent.

If these numbers are reproduced at the time of the vote count on Sunday, the outcome of the election depends entirely on the ability of the parties to convert their share of the vote into Dáil seats. Sinn Féin may have difficulty keeping up with Fianna Fáil’s voices and Fine Gael’s return in seats. A hung Dáil is almost certain.

Although the seating projections of these figures should be handled with great care at this point, the results suggest that Fianna Fáil will fight with Fine Gael for the biggest party in the next Dáil, but also that both will have too little seating to anchor Majority coalition for itself.

The possible composition of the next government will only become clear when the seats are filled and negotiations between the parties begin. However, these negotiations are unlikely to be straightforward, as pre-election coalition commitments make any intergovernmental agreement difficult.

Fianna Fáil’s chairman, Micheál Martin, has ruled out the coalition with Fine Gael or Sinn Féin, while Fine Gael’s chairman, Leo Varadkar, has said he will not join the government with Sinn Féin, but could go for a deal with Fianna Fáil be open.

If the result is repeated when the votes are counted, it is a spectacular breakthrough for Sinn Féin, who will by far achieve the best result of all time in a general election.

However, the party’s stated desire to join the next government is unlikely to be realized unless Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil withdraw from their pre-election positions to rule out such a coalition.

Regional breakdown

The regional breakdown of the figures shows that Fianna Fáil has stalled in Dublin and, according to the survey, has only gained 14 percent – far behind Fine Gael (21 percent) and Sinn Féin (22 percent). The Greens are 13 percent, the workers 8 percent, the Social Democrats 6 percent, Solidarity 7 percent and the Independent / Other 8.5 percent, the survey said.

In the rest of Leinster, the survey estimates that Fianna Fáil is 26 percent, Fine Gael 22 percent, Sinn Féin 24 percent, the Greens 7 percent and Labor 4 percent.

In Münster Fianna failed with 26 percent, Fine Gael with 25 percent, Sinn Fein with 18 percent and the Greens with 7 percent.

In Connacht-Ulster, Fianna failed with 22 percent, Fine Gael with 23 percent, Sinn Féin with 20 percent and the Greens with 7 percent. The number of employees is 2 percent, that of social democrats and solidarity is 2 percent.

The Sinn Féin vote was strongest among the younger voters. Among the 18- to 24-year-olds, Fianna Fáil was represented with 14 percent, Fine Gael with 16 percent, Sinn Féin with 32 percent and the Greens with 14 percent.

The numbers were largely similar among 25-34 year olds, with the exception of a decline in Green support. Among the 35- to 49-year-olds, Fianna Fáil (22 percent), Fine Gael (21 percent) and Sinn Féin (22 percent).

Among the 50- to 64-year-olds, Fianna Fáil was 23 percent, Fine Gael 22 percent and Sinn Féin 23 percent. Fianna Fáil was 30 percent of the over 65s, Fine Gael 30 percent and Sinn Féin 12 percent.

The vote on Saturday follows a campaign in which the desire for change among voters became the central topic. All opposition parties have fought over the cloak of change, and even Fine Gael, who has been in government for nine years, promises a change if he is re-elected.

The results of the survey were announced simultaneously by The Irish Times and on TV by RTÉ 1.

Exit polls for The Irish Times from Ipsos MRBI have historically predicted election results with a high degree of accuracy.

