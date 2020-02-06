advertisement

Congressional District 25 in the desert and the Santa Clarita Valley in northern Los Angeles County have enough candidates to fill the vacancy. But there is only one with the right vision for the district.

We have already supported former Congressman Steve Knight and see no reason why he shouldn’t be a Congressman again. He has been independent for a long time and has shown that he is not afraid to take positions that are unpopular but correct. During his time in Congress, he proved to be an effective, cross-party legislator.

advertisement

One of the biggest problems our country is facing is the national deficit, which is around $ 1 trillion annually.

Our country continues to go into debt every year, and although both parties are to blame, neither appears to be willing to let go of their respective holy cows for claims and defense spending.

Knight expressed his willingness to examine both in order to make claims sustainable, to make our military “leaner and meaner” and to bring the deficit to zero. This is the only answer that is responsible.

Like other conservatives, Knight calls for stronger border security. But during his last term in Congress, he teamed up with a handful of other Republican lawmakers to force a vote on a DACA reauthorization that would have corrected a grave injustice. DACA recipients are people who were brought into the country illegally as children and grew up as Americans. We think they should be citizens and not political soccer balls.

Knight was also a member of a bipartisan group of legislators who were looking for solutions to our global problem of climate change to provide a much-needed conservative perspective to a liberal-dominated discussion.

The likely top democratic candidate, Christy Smith, is impressive in many ways. She was a relatively moderate choice in Sacramento during her first year in the legislature. However, we are concerned that their positions on most important issues are essentially in line with a Democratic Party that has slipped too far to the left.

For these reasons, we support Steve Knight in returning to Congress.

advertisement