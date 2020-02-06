advertisement

It’s not fat, it’s powerful: meet Eleanor, an echidna so cheesy that she survived when she was hit by a car.

Australia’s bushfire crisis has resulted in the deaths of billions of animals when flames penetrated habitats and the creatures left no room for flames.

It’s been a terrible half a year, but despite all these adversities, a little glimmer of light has emerged – and the name is Eleanor.

Chubby Echidna was taken to Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary in Hobart, Tasmania for medical treatment after being cut off from a vehicle.

The situation could have been bad, but Eleanor’s glorious obesity bothered me – the chunky lady escaped the ordeal with only slight bruises.

In a Facebook post, the nature reserve wrote:

Probably the fattest Echidna we have ever seen !! This fine lady was cut off from a car, but luckily had only a few small bruises! She has now been released. How beautiful is it ?! (By the way, she is sedated in this photo!)

The short-beaked Tasmanian echidna resembles a hedgehog or porcupine, although it is covered with fur and hollow barbed barbs. Although it is a mammal, it also lays eggs, making it one of five monotremes in the world, along with three other Echidna and one platypus species.

The animals (with a stable population) are scattered across Australia, Tasmania and New Guinea and remain active during the day and at night (depending on the available feed).

The San Diego Zoo explained the standard Echidna day in more detail on its website:

The typical day of an Echidna begins with finding something to eat. Like anteaters, the Echidna has no teeth. So how does it eat? The Echidna has a long, sticky tongue to catch and chew its food: ants, termites or earthworms.

Once the food is found, the Echidna, with its large, sharp claws, tears into the hill or nest and then uses the 15-centimeter tongue to sink the beetles or worms. Hard pads on the base of the tongue and on the palate grind the food into a paste for swallowing.

The Echidna is also one of the oldest living animal species on earth. It finds ways to survive while other animals are threatened with extinction – it has been fairly unchanged since prehistoric times and confuses scientists and researchers to this day.

We wish Eleanor all the best for her future.

