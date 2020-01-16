advertisement

Jyoung me readily admits two things: she’s a people person and, she can’t sit still.

These attributes have served White Rock well over the years – and at least two volunteer-dependent organizations have also benefited.

This week, the Surrey Mounties were excited to spread news of the crochet toxins that were made and donated by Young to officers to disperse to the homeless through the cold snap that surrounded the continent.

Many of the people we meet every day simply do not have the right winter attire. A big thank you to our #SurreyRCMP volunteer June, who knit 200+ of these warm lands for officers to distribute to those in need. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FfrQvTq5mt

– Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) January 14, 2020

The colorful hats, Young said, are the ones roaring when watching television, and as she’s been making them homeless for about three years now, the publicity her effort received this week was unexpected.

“I never thought anyone would get excited about my hats,” Young said Wednesday after appearing on the news on TV last night. “It’s just something I do to keep myself busy.

“I’m very happy that they were so well received.”

Young, 75, has been volunteering in the country since returning to B.C. with her husband Gerald 15 years ago.

Coupleift returned to the West Bank after spending three years in Geneva and 10 in Paris – among 16 movements over the years – because of Gerald’s work in the banking industry, Young said.

Born in Scotland, Young grew up in Liverpool and learned to knit from her mother when she was only seven (many years later, after developing arthritis, she taught herself to knit). She immigrated to B.C. in 1966, after her parents, who had settled in Kelowna a year earlier. It turns out it was a particularly good decision, as Kelowna is where Young and her husband met. Theift has now been married for 52 years.

“And we still like the others and still love each other,” Young said.

Young said she discovered the RCMP’s need for volunteers during a visit to the Semiahmoo Library shortly after arriving in White Rock. 1815 152 St. Building. is also the home of the Surrey RCMP District 5 office.

“I was looking for something to do and went to the library. When I came out, I saw this sign (about the need for community policing volunteers), “she said

In the years that followed, Young routinely spent at least eight hours a week in the District 5 office, lending a hand wherever he needed – to help those coming to the front counter and printing Speed ​​Watch papers , to share information about different programs at community events.

“It was like a family,” Young said, of the relationships that naturally developed through volunteering with the same group of mostly people.

“We were just like a very knit family – we all liked each other and had a lot of fun. I always worked with the same people, we became very good friends.”

While her hours with the RCMP have dwindled in recent years, Young’s enthusiasm for volunteering remains strong.

Now, she spends even more time at the OWL Rehabilitation Society, a nonprofit that rescues, rehabilitates and releases injured and orphaned raptors. Young got involved eight years ago and said he becomes passionate.

Alsace also was where her hat-making efforts for the homeless came after a volunteer offered her the wool of his late wife. Little did he know that the cache would fill eight debris.

“I didn’t know what to do with it,” she said. “I started making hats for the OWL gift shop.”

Upon discovering she had colors that did not work for children’s playrooms, Young began crochet hats for the homeless.

She can do up to two in one night, and said the task is so “very, very easy”, she doesn’t need a model, or even to see what she’s doing.

“It’s good for my hands, too,” she noted.

Last year, Young donated nearly 100 lands to the Surrey RCMP winter clothing machine.

This year’s contribution has more than doubled, after discovering an extra basket of hats Young had forgotten she had made and removed.

Knowing that they are adding some warmth to those in the community who need them most is rewarding, she said.

“It’s just a really nice feeling to know that they appreciate it and that I’m doing a little better. It’s nice to be able to do something, even if it’s just a little.”

Young said he would welcome donations of wool from anyone who finds himself with extras in his hands.

She can be reached by email at bjuneyoung@shaw.ca

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

Volunteering at the OWL is also a White Rock New June passion. The senior is a bird handler and caretaker at the rehabilitation center. (Contributed photo)

