An 86-year-old man suffered horrific injuries when he was attacked by two dogs while walking in Long Eaton.

Police are calling for public help after the man received two severe bite marks following the incident last Monday (February 3) in Meadow Lane.

The man was attacked by two German Shepard dogs and was left very shaken by the events.

He will have to undergo a skin graft because of the damage caused to his arms.

PCSO Matt Boyer, who is leading the investigation, said, “The victim did not see where the dogs came from or where they went.

“One of the stings on his arm is particularly nasty and will require a skin graft, he was left very shaken after the attack.

“I would urge anyone who knows anything about the incident or perhaps knows who these two dogs belong to to contact me.”

Anyone with information should call the Derbyshire Police at 101 with the reference number 20 * 64124.

