NEW YORK CITY, NY. (ABC News) – A 22-year-old man was arrested after pushing his old landlord down the front stairs of his building so violently over the rent dispute that the man died.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Sunday in the Corona neighborhood in Queens, New York City. When 71-year-old Edgar Moncayo went to the house he owned on 3200 Block on 102nd Street to confront his 22-year-old tenant Alex Garces for missing rent payments.

“The guy hit my father so hard that my father flew from the front door to the concrete of the sidewalk,” Moncayo’s daughter Cristina Moncayo said in an interview with ABC News’ New York broadcaster WABC.

“We didn’t expect this to ever happen. It’s like a dream, you know, a nightmare,” said Mocayo’s grandson. “He was actually a great-grandfather. A hard-working man who had three daughters and several grandchildren. “

According to the Moncayo family, Garces had caused problems and threatened to leave the property without paying anything. Garces also reportedly failed to pay his rent for at least a month when Edgar Moncayo approached him on the weekend.

Moncayo’s grandson told WABC that his grandfather cut Garces’ rent from $ 400 to $ 200 a month to help the tenant.

When the authorities arrived on Sunday, they found the 71-year-old victim passed out and bleeding at the foot of the stairs in front of his house.

Moncayo was brought to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition, but was declared dead a short time later.

“I was very surprised because I saw him at 1:00 pm yesterday. He was alive after I got back from church,” said neighbor Sergio Luna.

Moncayo’s daughter said her father’s organs will be donated. Garces is currently arrested in District 115 and is waiting to be taken to a central booking.

