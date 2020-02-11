advertisement

An elderly patient at Leicester General Hospital fulfilled a dream today – when Elaine Paige gave her a personal performance of the hit song Memories.

The star accepted the request from Elizabeth Lester, 86, while visiting the hospital with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Elaine is a Royal Volunteer Service (RVS) ambassador, and Camilla spent time in hospital this afternoon with Elaine meeting RVS volunteers.

While in hospital, the touring group visited Department 22, a surgical department.

Elizabeth is one of the patients in the room and took the opportunity to ask the award-winning singer and actor for a personal performance.

Elizabeth said she “always loved” the star – and couldn’t really believe it when Elaine said “yes” to her request.

Recalling what happened, Elaine said, “One of the patients asked the Duchess if I could sing for her.

“I think she was worried at the start that she was going to have to sing.

“I sang memories to her, then she woke up and I woke up, there was not a dry eye in the room.”

“The room cheered at the end, it was a beautiful moment.

“I said to all of them,” I make a living by singing a little, it is the doctors, the nurses and the volunteers who deserve the applause. “

Elizabeth, who is awaiting surgery, said, “She sang Memories.

“I have a lot and now a new one too.

“I have always loved it, so it was very special. Her voice was simply beautiful, no microphone or special effects.

“I never saw her, you know, I always wanted to, but I never could afford it.” To get a private performance, I would never have thought. ”

Elizabeth is the mother of five children and a great grandmother of seven.

She added, “Wait until you tell my daughters, they won’t believe it.

I’ll text them and tell them it was there.

“We knew there was a VIP visit and I thought maybe William and Kate were coming. Then the Duchess and Elaine Paige came in.”

“I’ve never had visitors like this before. It’s really encouraging.”

Elaine added: “The visit was fantastic.

“I have already met the Duchess. It’s great that the patients had the chance to chat with her.

“And it’s wonderful that she could see how important the work of volunteers and the Royal Volunteer Service is.”

Following the performance and quality of the reception, Elaine suggested that the hospital should have singing staff.

“Singing matrons,” she told Karamjit Singh, president of the Leicester hospital.

He replied, “I will raise it at the next meeting of the board of trustees,” and continued: “It is fantastic to have the Duchess and Elaine here today.

“The Royal Voluntary Service does such important work in our hospitals and makes a real difference.”

Elaine said of the hospital’s SVR volunteers: “These volunteers make such a difference.

“The shop is fantastic and the people who work there, but the people with the carts are amazing.

“You see the faces of the patients light up as they enter.

“For some patients, they may be the only people they see, apart from the doctors and nurses. . “

