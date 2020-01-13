advertisement

Para-Club litter athlete Ekta Bhyan was named Para-Athlete of the Year at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday. Bhyan struck the para-badminton athlete Manasi Joshi and the para-shooter Avani Lekhara to the gong.

The 34-year-old from Hisar, Haryana, suffered a car accident in 2008 and has since been bound to a wheelchair due to injuries to the lower extremities.

After receiving the award, she said, “Thank you sport star. I have so many memories associated with it. A big thank you also to the Hindu. I was preparing for public service and the Hindu also played a major role in this when I was collapsed. ” my exam.”

“I am grateful to my parents. This award means a lot to me and to Parasport as a whole. I represent a lot of people. All three nominees are the winners. I would also like to dedicate this to them.” Many thanks to my sponsors of the GoSports Foundation. “

Bhyan finished fourth in the club throw (category F51) at the recent Para Athletics World Championships with a throw of 16.04 m. This helped her to qualify for the Paralympics 2020 in Tokyo.

In 2018 she won the gold medal (F32 / 51) at the Asian Para Games in Jakarta with a player record of 16.02 m.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, chairman of Hindu Publishing Group N. Ram, former Indian hockey captain MM Somaya, Olympic shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympic shuttle Aparna Popat selected the deserved winners in categories where young athletes, teams, coaches and athletes took part in parathletes.

The awards are intended to create a medium for the exchange of knowledge and vision, by uniting all players in Indian sport under one roof.

