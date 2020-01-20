advertisement

President Kadaga receives a dummy check from MTN Uganda’s general manager, Cooperate Affairs Enid Edrom (PHOTO / courtesy).

KAMPALA – The recently completed 4th edition of the Busoga Youth Retreat, known locally as Ekigangu kya Busoga, received a UGX10m donation from telecommunications giants MTN Uganda.

Delivery of the dummy check to the Director General of Ekigangu kya Busoga, also Speaker of the Parliament, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga at her office on Monday, the general manager of corporate affairs at MTN Uganda, Enid Edroma revealed that supporting pro-people causes is part of their plan.

“We appreciate Busoga Kingdom and especially the President for addressing the plight of everyone more so the children. As MTN Uganda with a deliberate effort to improve the lot of the people, we have a duty to support you late and in the future we will do even more, “she said.

She also pledged to support the 12 Buyende girls who sat at UACE last year on condition that they obtain the necessary conditions.

For his part, President Kadaga congratulated MTN Uganda for a job well done.

Team leader Ekigangu kya Busoga is also Minister of State for Gender, Women and Children, Owek. Dr. Joyce Abaliwano Mulebeke noted that having long term partnerships with companies to support the business is one of their priorities.

Directors of Ekigangu attended the handover ceremony, including resident judge Mukono, judge David Ndikabona Batema, in Owek. Robert Kafuko Ntuuyo (Attorney General of the Kingdom of Busoga) with Bryan Mbasa, Conrad Olowo and Steven Mutana accompanying Edroma.

