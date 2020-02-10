advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – When EJ Laure returns to the UAAP season 82 women’s volleyball tournament, there will be a lot to get used to.

She hasn’t been in the league for two seasons after recovering from her injuries, and it’s not just her own game that she has to make friends with, as it is the first time she plays with younger sister Eya in college becomes.

The last time the two sisters were teammates, they were still in high school. EJ was the wing tip and Eya tossed the ball to her as a setter.

What is different now is that both sisters are under attack and EJ said that playing with Eya will definitely be an adjustment.

“When she was my teammate in high school, she was a setter, so that’s a really big difference,” said EJ in Filipino. “Now she’s more of a power player, she’s a sting player and she knows that she’s really a very competitive player.”

Both EJ and Eya won the MVP and Best Attacker awards in high school, the starter of the year in college, and both were also chosen as internationals.

EJ was recognized as the best server and recipient in high school, while Eya was recognized twice as best setter and best opponent during her secondary education.

When Eya attacks the more versatile game, EJ knows that she has an advantage in defense.

However, the younger of the two Laures strives to prove to her older sister that she has become better on the defensive.

“Actually, EJ laughed at me earlier when it came to defense. Now I’m showing her that I’ve improved,” said Eya, who gained valuable experience when she represented the Philippines at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

“I went through a lot at the SEA games, so I’m bringing what I’ve learned from my national team students there to the UAAP,” said Eya.

EJ, who was part of the 2015 Asian Women’s U23 Volleyball Championship national team, admitted that her absence from the UAAP would affect her game and she would rely on Eya to help her get back in top form at the start of the competition.

“I’ve really had no idea about the game since I’ve been away for two years,” said EJ. “So I expect Eya to really support me in the way we move around the pitch, and it helps that she was in the final last year.”





