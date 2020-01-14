advertisement

It’s the Elsies! “I decided to start my own film awards because sometimes others are shit,” wrote the Golden Globe nominee on Twitter, naming far-reaching and exciting nominees of her choice.

“Eighth Grade” star Elsie Fisher quickly rose to the king of Kayla Day with her lovable, lived performance in Bo Burnham’s charmer “Eighth Grade”, who is known as the “coolest girl in the world” and as a “middle school student”. The young actress quickly went through the life of the award season, from a promised Sundance premiere to a summer release date for the A24 project, rounded off by a series of nominations and awards tough enough to help Fisher get her first Golden Globe Nominating and giving the film an entire Wikipedia page with awards.

In short, she knows about this award stuff and the strange methods it works (and probably won’t work), and maybe that’s why the young star is smart enough to fight yesterday’s Oscar nominations.

In a Monday evening thread on her Twitter account, Fisher chose to keep her own new list of film awards for a simple reason: “Sometimes others suck”. The child has impeccable taste (when IndieWire spoke to her about her 2018 year) Golden Globe nomination, she was keen to discuss all the other films she loved that year, and based on the response to some of her nominations other movie lovers dig their alternative awards. It’s the Elsies!

In addition to traditional categories such as “Best Screenplay”, “Best Camera”, “Best Hair and Makeup”, “Best Costume Design” and four categories of nods as an actor, Fisher also offered categories for “Best Independent Feature” (“Booksmart “,” Honey Boy “,” The Art of Self-Defense and The Lighthouse (lighthouse), Best Horror (Ready or Not), Us (We), Climax (climax) and Midsommar (Midsummer) and Best Young Actor (Roman Griffin Davis, Julia Butters, Shahadi Wright) Joseph and Noah Jupe).

And while Fischer’s selection seems to be just an entertaining exercise for individual awards, it’s difficult to grapple with your choices for the big guns: Best Film and Best Director, which offer more variety and variety than most of the season’s greatest awards. For Best Picture, Fisher campaigned for “The Farewell”, “Parasite”, “Honey Boy” and “Jojo Rabbit”. and her selection for the best director was even better, including Lorene Scafaria, Bong Joon Ho, Alma Har’el, Lulu Wang and Jordan Peele.

Check out the beginning of Fischer’s thread below, including a number of exciting nominations for the first annual (unofficial, but why shouldn’t it be?) Elsie Awards. The winners will be announced on Twitter this evening at 9 p.m.

I decided to start my own film awards because sometimes others are shit. Here are the nominations for the first annual Elsie Awards

– E (@ElsieKFisher) January 14, 2020

