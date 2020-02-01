advertisement

(CNN) – An eighth case of coronavirus in the United States has been confirmed in a Boston man in his twenties, health officials said Saturday.

The man, a student on the Boston campus of the University of Massachusetts, has recently returned from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, health officials said.

The man sought medical care after his return on January 29, according to health officials, and he has since been isolated. His few close contacts have been identified and are followed for symptoms.

The case does not pose an increased risk to other students on the campus of the university, Dr. Said said. Jennifer Lo, medical director of the Boston Public Health Commission, on a call with reporters on Saturday.

“He was very appropriate in seeking medical help. He did not participate in university activities from the moment he arrived home in the United States, “Lo said during the phone call.

The student is doing ‘pretty well’ and is being quarantined in his house, which is not in a residence, Lo said. He is followed by folk nurses who regularly call him.

“We will not free him from his isolation until we are convinced that it is safe to do this,” Dr. said. Larry Madoff, medical director of the Office of Infectious Diseases and Laboratory Sciences of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The public health department and the Boston Public Health Commission were informed of the positive test results by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the end of Friday.

“Our priority is not only to protect and inform Boston residents, but also to help this man recover further,” said Rita Nieves, executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “We are happy that he is doing well.”

Nieves said that the risk to the general population “remains low”.

“And we remain confident that we are in a good position to respond to this evolving situation,” Nieves said.

CDC is the only US laboratory that can confirm cases of viruses

This is the first case in Massachusetts. There are three confirmed cases of the new corona virus in California, one in the state of Washington, one in Arizona and two in Illinois. The second case in Illinois is the first case of person-to-person transfer in the United States.

The CDC is the only laboratory in the United States that can confirm cases of the new corona virus. It said Friday that 241 patients are being examined in 36 states. Among them, 114 were tested negative and had 121 pending results.

Almost 12,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, of which more than 11,800 in China. At least 26 other countries have reported cases, including three in Japan, two in the UK and two in Australia on Saturday.

The US government declared the virus a public health emergency on Friday, and President Donald Trump signed a proclamation suspending the entry of foreigners who have traveled to China in the last two weeks.

In response, Delta Air Lines has increased the planned suspension of all US flights to China until Sunday, February 2. The last flight from the US to China until April 30 leaves Saturday and the last to the US from China is Sunday, Delta said in a press release on Saturday.

American and United airlines have canceled flights to China and American has increased the planned suspension from Friday January 31 to March 27. United said Friday that flights from its US hub cities and Beijing, Chengdu and Shanghai will be suspended from February 6 to March 28. .

Sunny Gao, a project manager who lives in Atlanta and visited her parents in Shanghai, took one of the last flights back.

Originally she was scheduled to return to the United States a week from Sunday, but her boss helped her arrange an earlier flight and she returned to Georgia on Saturday.

She said the situation in Shanghai is still good.

“But because my parents are there, I’m also a little worried. Because I want all my family and friends to stay safe and healthy,” Gao said.

She said she will be working at home for the next two weeks.

China is asking the EU for help

China has asked the European Union for help with buying medical supplies, the Chinese government said, because the country has almost no beds and supplies anymore. Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang spoke with President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission according to a government statement and hopes to purchase supplies from EU countries through “commercial channels”.

The Chinese province of Hubei, where Wuhan is the capital, is struggling to prevent the virus from spreading and has extended the Lunar New Year holiday to February 13. Schools and some government buildings remain closed.

The Chinese government had extended the holiday to 2 February. The break was originally to take place from January 24 to January 30.

Villages and cities in China have resorted to the use of loudspeakers with loudspeakers to patrol streets and scold people without masks in public, Chinese state media reported.

