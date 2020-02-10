advertisement

It’s not a hard and fast rule, but considering that the shows have been the best American sitcoms in the past 40 years, it usually took three seasons for each of them to finally assert themselves and perfect the model.

According to Larry David, the third season of “Seinfeld” was the turning point for the series when they finally started writing nonlinear actions and seasoning episodes with multiple stories. The chunky first season of “The Office” showed its potential, but only became a full-blown comedy juggernaut in the third season. Depending on who you ask, Friends found its formula in season two and certainly in season three. “Parks and Recreation” didn’t make much progress until season three when they turned the cast into the version that fans love the most.

The point is, for something to be really memorable, it often takes a few iterations to get there. It takes time to throw everything against the wall and find out what sticks, knowing that part of what they throw will suck. It needs the support of people who see the bigger vision and are willing to wait to get there.

That doesn’t mean that I think the XFL will be the “Seinfeld” or the “office” of the professional football leagues, but if the opening weekend of the new and improved version is an indication of this, the potential remains. Make this a viable one Alternative to the NFL. It will only be necessary for the powers that be to overcome some growing pain and give them a third season. Once they reach this elusive third season … who knows.

Of course, I rely on a weekend and four games. Nevertheless, there was a lot to learn in this 48-hour window, not least the proper names of the individual XFL franchises. Let’s take a look back to see what other insights we’ve got from season two of the XFL * and what that could mean for the league’s future.

* This version of the XFL clearly treats itself as a separate entity from the 2001 version. They described everything that happened this weekend as a “premiere”. The 2001 statistics were also no longer relevant. But they’re both called XFL. We cannot pretend the first doesn’t exist. Come on.

NO PUMP, LESS CIRCUMSTANCE

For those of us who saw the opening weekend of the original XFL from 2001, we remember how spectacular it was. There was fireworks and pyrotechnics. The camera was looking at cheerleaders from dubious angles. Then it turned to a man in the crowd wearing a cowboy hat with bud lights. Vince McMahon went to the midfield and growled into a microphone. “Ladies and gentlemen, this is the XFL!” The fireworks started again and the crowd in Las Vegas went crazy.

I was reminded of all the pomp and circumstance when the first XFL broadcast started on ABC in 2020. We got a few pictures from the dressing room, followed by a montage with spoken word and then … self-referential humor.

“You know, when the Seattle Dragons and DC Defenders come together, you can throw out the record books.” # XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/nR4YKaB9ax

– Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 8, 2020

The game between the Seattle Dragons and DC Defenders was underway in minutes and we barely had a moment to realize the importance of what we had seen. Or more importantly, the importance of what we haven’t seen.

No fireworks. No pyro. No lightly clothed women. Not a spectacle.

And it was the perfect call. The focus was immediately on football and the coaches and players involved. Talk about a lesson you learned for season two. This was continued in all four games. You don’t have to try to trick the audience into seeing something bigger than a soccer game. The viewing experience was better for that.

LEARN THE RULES HOW YOU’RE GOING

Much of all the rule changes and gameplay improvements that the XFL would bring have been made. We have heard a lot about the easing of the emphasis on kicking, the many options for converting after touchdown, the changes in kickoff, and the different tracking of the passage of time. And all of these things happened in every XFL game. Yes, there were enough explanations along the way to give viewers an opportunity to understand what they saw and why it might make sense. But the programs are cleverly not stuck in the details of the rule changes.

Often it is about so much storm and urge how amazing the unique rules of the league are. The original XFL couldn’t get enough of itself and the “mess” and lack of fair catches. This seemed to be another lesson when the changes were introduced, but the results largely served as self-promotion.

Handy little XFL conversion graphic pic.twitter.com/DOYE1PRmUK

– spookyghost (@ sp00kyjeff) February 8, 2020

For the most part, there was a certain amount of trust among the audience to find out the details along the way. It was valued and seemed appropriate as part of the strategy to leave television viewers alone rather than being hit on the head by all the EXTREME of the whole.

The one, two, and three-point conversation was certainly in need of explanation, but if you watched enough XFL this weekend, the whole system was thought through pretty quickly. More important than the reason the league made the switch was how the switch affected the game strategy. This is where fun came into play.

ACCESS IS NOT ALWAYS THE SAME EXCITATION

One of the most striking aspects of the transmission in all four games was the in-game side access granted to each network. Unlike NFL games, Sideline reporters had the ability to put players and coaches aside and talk to them seconds after big games. On paper, this is a fantastic opportunity for the television audience. You don’t have to wait for the postgame presser to find out what the player thought about this game. You can find out here and now while they are still in the feelings of the game.

In reality, the end result is more of a mixed bag. Especially when you consider that in most cases you will get a generic, conserved answer sooner rather than later.

The season’s first XFL game between the Dragons and Defenders was somewhat unusual this weekend, as it was the only game that featured two sideline reporters. As such, they could cover more ground. And the mandate had clearly been passed on to them to cover as much of the ground as possible. That led to MANY interviews in the game.

Some were interesting, such as when Dianna Russini interviewed defender kicker Ty Rausa after missing a crucial field goal.

Are you missing a kick in the XFL? You must respond immediately from a reporter (@diannaESPN in this case) on the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/SuSVUcMicx

– Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 8, 2020

Others led to unpleasant conversations, such as this interview without an interview after a Pick Six interception.

Maybe not the best time for an interview opp. # XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/m0JghP3LRf

– Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 8, 2020

And since all of this happened on live television, there was always the potential for an F-bomb to slip through. And we didn’t even make it in the first game without one …

Apparently there is still a little 2001 XFL inside … # XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/Y5AE2Mh77z

– Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 8, 2020

It should be noted that the dump button operator was in play after this incident.

While in-game access was a cool bonus feature, this first broadcast was cause for concern, not only because a decent percentage of the interviews didn’t produce anything interesting, but the sheer number of them overwhelmed and distracted the rest of the broadcasting team from the actual game ,

However, there was only one side reporter in all three consecutive games of the weekend, and each show was better for it, since the side entry was still part of the show, but not quite as intrusive. You could imagine Fox’s Saturday broadcast of the game between the Houston Roughnecks and LA Wildcats swinging too far the other way. The games on Sunday also seemed to be looking for the right balance in side interviews, with mixed results.

Such things have to happen in side interviews in the game, but are handled very well. # XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/Cj46bQ5R1D

– Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 9, 2020

The late Sunday game featured Pat McAfee on the sidelines and he seemed tailor-made for the broadcast style the league is aiming for. His reaction to Marquette King’s perfect barge, ruined by an overzealous special team player, followed by an interview with that player, was exactly the moment the league imagined.

And Pat McAfee interviewed him. LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/ZhJPBzO49B

– RE-ATTACHED (@ FTBeard1) February 10, 2020

PLAYCALLING WITH PURPOSE

If there was one aspect that needed getting used to when watching games, it was the overlay of audio from the broadcast booth, side reporters, coaches on the sidelines, and players on the field. It was not uncommon to hear the color commentator try to explain something while the coaches were calling up games and the players communicating with each other on the field. It often created a chaotic sound experience. For some, it was an interesting way to experience the game. For others, it felt like an overload.

It wasn’t until Sunday’s early game when we started to find a good balance between everything. Greg Olsen explained really well what the theatrical performances meant, which was ultimately a very critical aspect of the TV experience. Otherwise, you’ve only listened to grown men saying nonsensical sayings like “Solo Right Nasty, Odd Key Osborne Balloon” without much context for what this could mean.

A quarter in and the XFL was … pretty good. Football was fun. The lack of antics outside the field was a blessing. And the play calling was entertaining. # XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/xdPUbxrsgZ

– Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 8, 2020

This will continue to be a kind of learning experience in the future. I didn’t feel like I needed to know what the coaches and players were saying at all times, and it seemed to work better if I handed it out when needed. The XFL has thrown so much information at us all weekend that only so much information can get stuck.

It is of course still a very good thing to have coaches and players with the microphone because that can give us moments like this …

I wonder if he cares. # XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/S2jdjY6uhd

– Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 10, 2020

THE CHARLES KANOFF CONUNDRUM

Both the Fox and ESPN teams are likely to tighten their side reporting strategies for the coming weeks, but there was one entity that stood out from the weekend they wanted to keep working on, so as not to repeat it.

The XFL does everything it can in the game, and we’ve seen a lot of it this weekend. We saw players interviewed immediately after great games and immediately after Bonehead games. After touchdown we saw interviews with trainers and heard the staff talking about why a piece didn’t work. We got a lot of great access, but there are expectations associated with this access.

You probably didn’t know much about Charles Kanoff before this weekend. Damn, even if you saw him as LA Wildcats quarterback this weekend, you probably don’t know that much about him yet. But if you were like me, you found him to be one of the most fascinating characters on the weekend. That’s because there were several cases during the game where we could not only see how frustrated Kanoff was, but also how he pouted about it.

This type of authentic instant access is ultimately what the XFL wants to focus on in general side interviews. # XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/mAJffvRQ8I

– Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 8, 2020

This was a wonderful authentic moment that you simply cannot experience in the NFL. We watch the fight between a new coach and a frustrated quarterback in real time. Even if you think Kanoff is whimpering here, you’re immediately invested in what’s going on. Maybe you’re against him now. Perhaps you are curious about what he will say next. Whatever it is, he’s now a character we want to follow. And later, when he returns to the sideline to passively-aggressively urge his trainer to make the call he wants, we agree on what will happen next.

This additional access will surely help the XFL establish some much needed “characters”. Regardless of whether you like the figure as who you are represented or not … pic.twitter.com/4aDsG6cyg1

– Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 9, 2020

Things are not going well and at some point Kanoff is on the bench. We get some great camera shots from Kanoff, who is standing next to his trainer on the sidelines as his backup comes into play. And then we are horrified to see the backup intercept.

Given the way we invest in Charles Kanoff The Character and what we know about secondary access, we can expect to do a live interview with him on the sidelines to find out how he feels feels. It will be great because we have been watching him pouting throughout the game and there is a good chance that he will throw his teammates or coaches under the bus live on national television.

But it never happens.

A side interview with Kanoff after his bankruptcy and a subsequent INT seems to be REQUIRED at the moment. # XFL2020

– Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 9, 2020

Kanoff finally returns to the game and is injured. And again it seems like we need someone we hear from. We are here because we should invest in these guys to find out why we have to fight for or against them. But although access is available and expected, we never get it.

“… and he’s NOT happy.” # XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/KCUqas3KSc

– Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 9, 2020

It wasn’t the end of the world, but the whole series of events was a reminder that the XFL made an expectation, and every time it doesn’t meet that expectation, it is noticed. And although this isn’t the 2001 XFL, whose phrases are on the back of jerseys and script segments, the league has to establish personalities and characters. If you focus on the coaches, you will only get this far. Personally, I’m excited to see what Kanoff will look like next week and how his team will react to his performance in this game. Hopefully the stations will also watch out.

KEEP THIS PLAYBACK

Getting insider access to the replay booth is nothing new to sport, but it still feels relatively new to American football. Given the way the NFL strictly restricts access to referees and referee players, it is still very refreshing to see who makes these decisions and how they are made.

How to make the repeat sausage, part 2. # XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/fWOejv27MK

– Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 8, 2020

We’ll have to look in the replay booth every game this weekend. Each of them mostly looked the same with a few changes. At a booth, a secondary officer has a look over the shoulder of the repeat officer (for unknown reasons), but the process was pretty much always the same. The referee clarified the situation with the chief referee, guided everyone through the dilemma, made a decision, and then worked out all the details with the referee.

Third person in this XFL repeat booth, although it’s unclear what they’re doing. # XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/d7AIkYdtlJ

– Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 9, 2020

You haven’t always gotten away from every repetition to agree to the decision, but at least you have a fairly clear chain of command that you need to see and understand. Not all problems may be solved, but it helps clarify the situation and avoid unnecessary conspiracy theories. We’ll believe the NFL will accept this type of access when we see it, but in the meantime it’s still cool to see it in action here.

IF VINCE MCMAHON

When you think of the XFL, you think of Vince McMahon. The WWE chairman is closely connected to this football league, what it originally stood for and what it now stands for. There is no XFL without it. His boast and bravery play a major role throughout the operation, and in order to ensure the league’s success, he must rely in part on him. His presence was felt all weekend.

But Vince was nowhere to be found regarding the game broadcasts themselves. This was clearly the intention. And it was an extremely wise decision.

Vince brings a lot of luggage, not least because he promoted the original version of this league in 2001. Now it is clear that this XFL does not want to be something like this league. It should be a forward-looking, football-first league that is less concerned with spectacles than with what it has to do to make it through 2021.

Aside from a few stray mentions of his name here and there, and a few WWE commercials during the Fox shows, Vince was a non-entity in all four games. When we finally got an interview with XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck at the end of the game on Sunday evening, the boss was mentioned by the way, but the focus was clearly on the gameplay itself.

Frankly, the more the league can do, the better it will be. Another signal that they have learned from the mistakes of the first season and adapt accordingly.

IT’S IN THE GAME

As mentioned in our comeback article, what the XFL has to do to be successful ultimately depends on football itself. “All the pomp and circumstance, all the noise, and all the celebrity cameos in the world can’t hide your crappy soccer product.”

Fortunately, football wasn’t that bad this weekend. For the most part, it felt like watching something like a Conference USA football game. I know that sounds condescending, but it is not meant to be. Given the quality of the game we’ve achieved in previous alternative professional leagues, it’s pretty good to have a football product that is rated “passable” in week 1.

Great catch and great repetition sequence. # XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/fwFjf1g09I

– Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 8, 2020

Sure, much of the credit goes to the quality of the coaches and players in each squad, but the improvements the league has made also seem to make a big difference. Most rules don’t feel different to be different. They feel different to actually try to improve the football experience. While the NFL is too clumsy and traditional to change its formula, the XFL can see any change it likes as long as it doesn’t look like we’re not watching football anymore.

The kickoff change that moves the entire reporting team to the 35-yard line, waiting for the returnee to put the ball up, makes so much sense that the NFL would be stupid not to “adopt” it within a few years , It reduces the chances of injury and makes things a bit more strategic in the best way.

First whistle ✅

📺 @ABCNetwork

🖥 https://t.co/Y3eyIb9PfX pic.twitter.com/8uco6BzRDI

– XFL (@ xfl2020) February 8, 2020

Some other changes are common sense enhancements that provide a great viewing experience but are unlikely to ever occur in the NFL. Between the watch’s continuous interludes and after a player has no limits and the shortened 25-second music box, the game pace is much more interesting and keeps your attention. The shorter halves are a blessing for those of us who don’t watch football all day.

The unique post-touchdown conversions are probably the biggest changes the league is bringing. No more extra points. Instead, the teams have to play a different game and can earn one, two or three points depending on where they play it. It certainly adds a new level of intrigue and also forces coaches to be much more strategic.

This game will take some getting used to as it is the most distant from what we think is the “correct” way to play American football, but there was nothing bad about the opening weekend (aside from all the conversions missed) that resulted in a lot funky end results).

–

It was just a weekend of soccer games. It tells us a story, but not the whole story. And as much as we tried to warn the league not to get upset about their early ratings, they will still do so. We all know that second and third week ratings matter when it comes to the future.

However, the potential for the XFL was exhausted this weekend. We saw four games with different tension and four programs that played very differently. Many unique combinations that revealed many of the benefits of league access as well as many of the potential dangers (it’s only a matter of time before a cameraman disrupts a game).

And now the dangers of accessing the field cameras … # XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/o8wVEFAtfb

– Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 10, 2020

There is no guarantee that the XFL will make it through 2021 or even be long enough to crown a champion this season. The AAF looked pretty solid after the first week and looked at what happened to them. However, enough foundations are being created to avoid this fate, at least in the meantime. Expect the league and broadcasters to further optimize the formula as they search for the ideal version that will enforce them.

“Season Three” may be there for the XFL this time. Let’s not quit our daily jobs (as Instagram models).

And if everything else fails, just focus on Weird Cheese Guy. He seemed to know exactly what he was doing.

“It got weird.” # XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/YqfZuz7F9A

– Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 9, 2020

