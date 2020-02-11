advertisement

1 Micheál’s mistake

Fianna Fáil’s chairman, Micheál Martin, hoped that he could cross a delicate line between refusing the government led by Fine Gael and facilitating the execution of important national tasks such as drawing up a budget and negotiating the Brexit. The voters did not appreciate this subtle distinction. You brought Fianna Fáil together with an unpopular government and treated the party’s candidates accordingly.

Leo Varadkar’s offer of a grand coalition to Fianna Fáil at the start of the campaign further highlighted the point for many voters. As a consequence, the candidates from Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil could not buy a transfer in many points in the final stages – apart from each other.

Before the election, another trust and supply agreement was generally seen as one of the government options that could be considered for government formation. Each of the major parties would think twice about doing it now.

Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald celebrates after being elected to the Dublin main constituency. Photo: Damien Eagers / The Irish Times

2 Move to the left

The old company of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael won only 43 percent of the votes between them. Even if you add some “gene pools” that are independent of both camps, it is clear that the country has moved significantly to the left. This was also evident in the way in which Sinn Féin – and there were very many of them – tended to stay with parties on the left in many respects.

Indeed, the left of Irish politics is indeed a broad and diverse spectrum, ranging from the revolutionary left of solidarity before profit, advocating the overthrow of the existing capitalist system, mass nationalization of the economy and enormous expansion of the state rather moderate left center of the Labor Party and the Social Democrats – and all the points in between.

The main beneficiary, Sinn Féin, released a highly redistributive manifesto proposing an increase in corporate and wealth taxes to pay for expanded public services, but also commitments to preserve the corporate and multinational sectors.

3 The future is more important than the past

Sinn Féin’s support for the IRA’s violence campaign has cut the party off from the vast majority of southern voters for decades. However, the IRA’s campaign ended in the 1990s, and despite ongoing questions about the party’s paramilitary ties and control, it is clear that the party’s history is no longer an obstacle for many voters, especially younger people. The message of the Party of Social Transformation is more important to them.

However, many older voters continue to dislike Sinn Féin, and those who voted for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are strongly opposed to having Sinn Féin with anyone in government.

Katherine Zappone was not re-elected. Photo: Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

4 voters do not say thank you

The economic boom under Fine Gael, which went almost bankrupt in 2011 and was characterized by mass unemployment, was spectacular in every respect. But many voters are either not interested in it or disagree with how it was achieved. Either way, Fine Gael’s economic arguments fell on deaf ears. Politics are generally forward-looking.

The referendum to repeal the eighth amendment to liberalize the Irish Abortion Law was also supported by two-thirds of voters. But many politicians who camped most prominently – including several top-class politicians – not be elected.

In contrast, several TDs opposed to the constitutional change were re-elected, including Peadar Tóibín, the Meath TD, who drummed Sinn Féin for his views and founded Aontú.

Perhaps the third of the voters who opposed the change have not forgotten. Or maybe voters just don’t think abortion is so important in general elections.

Leo Varadkar speaks to the media during the election for his Dublin Mid-West constituency. Photo: Tom Honan / The Irish era

5 campaigns are important

While many voters make decisions before the campaign begins, the days when the parties could rely on the rock-solid loyalty of most voters are over.

The activists of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Labor used to look at the streets and knew that they had several reliable voices in several houses. That time is over.

The initial poll shows that almost half of the voters decided before the campaign began. The other half decided during the election campaign, at least half in the past few days. Sinn Féin won votes during the three-week campaign; Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have lost them.

6 surveys work

With the exception of the voting by Sinn Féin, which she underestimated by a good two percent, the choice to leave was almost always within the margin of error. the emergence of perhaps shy Sinn Fein voters.

But the latest Irish Times / Ipsos MRBI survey was almost exactly right: Sinn Féin with 25 percent, Fianna Fáil with 23 percent, Fine Gael with 20 percent, Labor with 4 percent and the Greens with 8 percent. In the election, all parties won a share of the vote that was within a single percentage point of these numbers.

Eamon Ryan, leader of the Greens, celebrates with his sons Jack and Tom after being elected in Dublin Bay South. Photo: Damien Eagers / The Irish Times

7 voters are not interested in climate change

Previously announced as the “election on climate change”, this quickly became clear The issue was at the bottom of the voters’ priority list, While the Greens have had their best choice so far and will be at the center of the government building process, a new government’s pursuit of climate policy is constrained by the apparent lack of public appetite for drastic measures that the Greens consider necessary. All measures to change the behavior of the public – which, however, cost money or impair comfort – must be carried out with the greatest care.

8 Independents have a lasting strength in Irish politics

One of the most characteristic features of the Irish political system when viewed from the outside is the prevalence of independent TD. This trend has continued with 20 independents elected in the new Dáil from all areas of the political spectrum. In the case of the outgoing government, its role shifted from supporting an administration from the background to actively participating in the government in the cabinet and as minister for state jobs.

While the election consequences for the independents who were part of Leo Varadkar’s government when the election was scheduled were disastrous – only one in six returned to the Dáil – this can meet the expectations of an independent TD whose support for a new one is solicited will not diminish government. In politics, everyone believes that it will be different this time.

