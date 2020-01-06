advertisement

The Golden Globes weekend always brings a lot of pre-celebration parties with it before the last awards take place on Sunday evening. This year it was as early as never before when activists complained that they had to cut their vacations and get back to work. There were a variety of contestants throughout the weekend, from Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese to Taron Egerton to Elton John.

Here’s what I learned this weekend at the Los Angeles party:

1. Bong Joon Ho is on the rise. At Neon’s Sunset Tower Parasite Festival on Friday evening, directors Rian Johnson, Edgar Wright and Noah Baumbach paid their respects, along with Miranda July and Natasha Lyonne, who crowded to a booth with host Guillermo del Toro and told me he would just tear themselves away from preparing “Nightmare Alley” for director Bong. Even a Leonardo DiCaprio baseball cap appeared to pay his respects, waiting patiently to enter the circle around Bong, which won a special award at the AFI Awards that day. On Saturday, he was awarded the National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Film. all the time attend the BAFTA tea and Golden Globe’s foreign language nomination panel at the American Cinematheque. As expected, he took the Golden Globe home for the best foreign film on Sunday.

Neon’s “parasite” kills him at the box office – $ 30 million is a possible gross domestic product that rises to $ 105 million abroad. Director Bong could receive seven Oscar nominations, including director and picture, and even win some.

Many lasting friendships are made on the award race track. This year, Bong and Baumbach, among others, got close.

2. “Joker” and “Jojo Rabbit” are very popular. During my party rounds, I asked people what they liked. “Once upon a time in Hollywood”, “The Irishman”, “Little Women” and “Marriage Story” are enthusiastically supported, but also two mainstream hits that landed at the box office without unanimous criticism: Todd Phillips’ “Joker” “( Warner Bros.) and Taika Waititi’s specialty release “Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight). ” Think of the “Green Book” as we prepare for the Oscar nominations in the morning.

3. Many people haven’t seen “1917” yet. Oscar votes are due on Tuesday, and many voters are trying to see their screeners before the deadline, neglecting foreign films. Many people are not satisfied with this year’s shortened schedule, which Governor Tom Hanks has been pushing the Academy for years to adopt. The price calendar will be back to normal next year.

Other films that voters may not catch up on in time include the Clemency release, whose star Alfre Woodard is admired by those who watched it, and Just Mercy with Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx at the end of December.

4. Nai Nai has finally found out about her cancer diagnosis. Lulu Wang’s true story “The Farewell” is based on the lie her family told her grandmother Nai Nai, which was played in the film by Chinese star Zhao Shuzhen. Eventually the film opened in China and Nai and Nai learned the truth, Wang said at the foreign language symposium Golden Globe.

5. Elton John is a professional. At BAFTA Tea, he sat down with some press representatives to share his love for “Rocketman” and his longtime song partner Bernie Taupin, who remained his anchor in all the ups and downs of John’s career and the true (platonic) love conveys history in the film , “What keeps me together throughout the film is Bernie,” he told me. “We have been together professionally and personally for 52 years. That made me cry at the end of the film in Cannes. I was very lucky to have such a wonderful friend and creative partner. Not many people have that in our lives. We are all here. “

Sure enough, “I will love myself again” won the globe as the best song. “That’s really cute. It’s not just a film, “said Taupin,” but a film that deals with our relationship, which is not often found in this city. It’s a 52-year marriage. “

“We never won anything together,” added John.

6. Pay attention to “The Climb”. Sony Pictures Classics follows the playbook “The Rider” and throws its comedy pickup from Cannes into the indie spirits race before it opens in 2020. Directors Kyle Marvin and Michael Angelo Covino have all the time in the world to set up meetings and TV series before their film finally starts on March 20. It’s funny, and so are they.

7. Karen Allen wants to direct. The star of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” is still here – she was nominated for an Indie Spirit for $ 225,000 for “Colewell”. She loves acting and directing, from theater to film.

8. The Safdie brothers do not neglect success. Besides Bong Joon Ho, the other hot talents are the New York Safdie brothers, whose “Uncut Gems” are polarizing – you love loud madness or you hate it. You are asked now. But at BAFTA Tea, they told me that they are surprised when people come to a theater before a question and answer session and cannot believe how successful the film is at the box office: A24 could push through $ 50 million if it did get a price surge. Then what will they take away from all of this? “More money,” said Josh Safdie.

