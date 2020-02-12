advertisement

Birds do it, bees do it, even educated fleas do it. They fall in love and build a home together with their loved ones. Many of us want to do the same and waste hours online to find a home to fall in love with.

And just as love can strike like lightning, some houses only speak to us in a way that at least at first glance doesn’t always make sense. For example, my parents fell in love with a house decades ago when they were on vacation in Donegal. They went to a gallery and admired the work of the painter Richard Haworth. They were told that the piece had been sold, but Haworth lived there in that oh so beautiful Irish way and when they visited him they could see more of his work.

So they did it. They bought one of his oils and while admiring his collection, they also admired his house – a pretty Edwardian cottage with a veranda overlooking a bay at Sheephaven Bay, where the wild geese could be heard calling out on the surrounding mud flats settled. He told them it was also for sale. They were just as excited as they were about the painter’s work and bought both there and then – a crazy move because they already owned a house in Achill. But the property and its surroundings have won their hearts and with the purchase we have all moved from one beautiful part of the world to another.

Some objects only speak to us. We are won over by their charm and character. It doesn’t always make sense, but it may offer the opportunity to start over, change direction in life, move to a new location, and create a new place to nest. They also speak for the need in all of us to build a house that reflects our style and personality.

Here are eight that will make your heart beat faster.

TWO COMPANIES

€ 220,000

Pier Cottage, Hafenstrasse, Bunbeg, Co Donegal

Sherry FitzGerald Rainey

myhome.ie

Pier Cottage, Hafenstrasse, Bunbeg, Co Donegal

If you seduce ocean views and freshly caught sea fruits, the catch of the day is Pier Cottage, a former fishing village, about 100 meters from the pier at Bunbeg in western Donegal. It is on the right side of the street and is a place where two people are. The 38 m² stone cottage with 1 bedroom is accessible via steps and offers views of the water to the island of Gola from the living room and kitchen. The cozy bedroom is a few steps down and is just big enough for the bed. It has an outdoor space for wetsuits, paddleboards, kayaks, and an outdoor tap that allows you to wash off salt and sand before heading out to the house. From Easter to mid-September there is a daily ferry to Gola and Tory Islands and you can charter boats. If you want to grill a lobster later in the day, all you have to do is ask the fisherman. In the evening, enjoy a beer at Teach Hiúdaí Beag, where you can try ordering in the beautiful Donegal Irish.

POETRY ON THE MOVE

€ 250,000

Tenth Cottage, Fivemilebourne, Calry, Co Leitrim

SherryFitzGerald Draper

myhome.ie

Tenth Cottage, Fivemilebourne, Calry, Co Leitrim

If you’re looking for water and wilderness, visit Ireland’s Lakeland and a stone hut north of Lough Gill – the inspiration for a Yeats poem and a stone’s throw from the county border between Leitrim and Sligo. The beautiful former gate lodge has a dramatic primrose yellow staircase, a living room with parquet flooring in wicker pattern and a trendy exposed brick arch in the kitchen. It has two bedrooms and extends to approximately 70m². It is located on a 3 hectare, beautifully maintained property and has a separate outbuilding made of stone, which is suitable for a variety of uses. The town of Sligo is around 10 km away and the closest place where you can buy a pint of milk or a pint of plain.

You give me a fever

€ 175,000

Ashbrook House, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Farrell Property Group

myhome.ie

Ashbrook House, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Do your partner’s thoughts have a fever? If so, help is at hand if you think your relationship can withstand the rigors and difficulties of building a historic home in the country. It’s the stuff real estate TV shows are made of. If you think you’re spoiled for choice, this former fever hospital on the outskirts of Mohill, Co Leitrim, may be the place for you. The two-storey building with nine bedrooms, built in 1841 as a fever hospital, has a distinctive character with excellent cuboid heights with quoins, which are enhanced by plastered and imposing chimneys. There are no interior shots of the property, which means the renovation needed could be outrageous. But the price of € 175,000 is incorrect. And the property was used by the HSE until about a decade ago, has heating and a mixture of steel and wooden windows. Mohill was also home to the blind harpist Turlough O’Carolan, which is why he could appeal to someone who founds a music school or studio.

Take me to the church

€ 130,000

St. Fechin Church, Termonfeckin, Co Louth

Real estate advisor from Sullivan

myhome.ie

St. Fechin Church, Termonfeckin, Co Louth

Are you sure you want to get married, but if you raise the issue, is your partner playing deaf? Instead of leaving more clues, head over to the St. Fechin Church in Termonfeckin, Co Louth, so you can sweep your other half in your own aisle. The pretty, historic property is located in the heart of the village and is still for sale – it first came on the market in 2017. The retail price of € 130,000 made it a great buy and there was a lot of interest. It offers an area of ​​158 m² and a bell tower where you can drop your long hair.

LOVE LETTERS STRAIGHT FROM THE HEART

€ 250,000

Iveragh Lodge, Waterville, Co Kerry

The real estate shop

myhome.ie

Iveragh Lodge, Waterville, Co Kerry

For the WhatsApp generation, Iveragh Lodge is a living love letter to an earlier version of the written word. The history of this building goes back to the time of cable transmission, when it could take up to two minutes in bad weather to receive a single letter. Imagine waiting so long to get a response to a whispered sweet nothing? This Victorian creeper-shaped property in Virginia was built in 1858 as a fisherman’s hut. It was bought by the Commercial Cable Company in 1884 and the four bedroom, three bathroom property was also used as the first office as the superintendent’s home. The adjoining cut stone building, now divided into apartments, is the one from which most of the messages were sent.

BE THE PEOPLE WHO LIVE ON THE HILL

€ 550,000

Dunleckney Glebe, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow

SherryFitzGerald McDermott

myhome.ie

Dunleckney Glebe, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow

If you like romantic walks on the banks of the Barrow, Dunleckney Glebe on the outskirts of Bagenalstown is the place for you. It overlooks the river, where you can fish bream, perch and pike, and the Barrow Way, a long-distance hiking and biking trail that follows the original towpath. It starts in Lowtown, Co Kildare, and ends in St. Mullins, Co Carlow, 114 km away. Four of the six bedrooms in the family house are on the first floor, the other two on the second floor and are 318 m² in size. You reach a veranda from the formal reception rooms with a wonderful view of the river. The house is on 3 hectares of forest where specimens of trees such as beech, magnolia and hazelnut are twisted.

ON THE EAST WINGS OF LOVE

€ 875,000

East Wing, Holyrood Castle, Holyrood Park, Sandymount, Dublin

Sherry Fitzgerald

daft.ie

East Wing, Holyrood Castle, Holyrood Park, Sandymount, Dublin

If you fancy a piece of Victorian romance, the east wing of Holyrood Castle in Holyrood Park at Sandymount in Dublin 4 offers loads of fantastic flights. The house with two bedrooms extends over 135 m². It has an impressive trio of bay windows on the first floor of today’s living and dining room overlooking the garden. The master bedroom leads away from this room and a spiral staircase leads you down to the large kitchen and the second bedroom. The terracotta tiled garden is a private sun trap. The castle itself was divided into four apartments in 1999, but the east wing has been an independent fief and unit for several decades. It hit the market last year at € 925,000 and the price has since dropped by € 50,000 to € 875,000.

CURIOUS AND CURIOUS

€ 95,000

Curious Castle, Doonawanly, near Wallstown, Castletownroche, Co Cork

Dominic J Daly

daft.ie

Curious Castle, Doonawanly, near Wallstown, Castletownroche, Co Cork

If you want to enjoy a wonderful seclusion, Castle Curious, a limestone ruin on the banks of a river in the Co Cork Golden Valley, may be the place for you. The name alone will make most people immediately do a deep internet dive to find out more. The name and condition of the property result in a wild state within the Heathcliffs for most of us. The limestone castle is roofless and has a height of about three floors. It’s not huge – it stretches approximately 7.5 m (25 feet) from wall to wall. Surrounded by old fir trees, it overlooks the Awbeg River and is located next to the remains of a mill house. The folly is said to have been built in 1840 by a local eccentric, Johnny Roche, and is designated a protected structure by the Cork County Council. Subject to the planning and depth of the pockets, this would certainly be a topic of conversation in a larger house, and there is ample scope to connect the two ruins in a sacred marriage. The property was reduced by 37 percent, a whopping € 55,000 to € 95,000.

