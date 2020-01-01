advertisement

AMMAN – At least eight people were killed Wednesday when the Syrian army launched rockets that struck a shelter for displaced families in the country’s northwest, witnesses and residents said.

Five children were among those killed in the strike at a wasted school in the town of Sarmin in Idlib province, two doctors said, adding that over 16 people were injured.

The school building was being used by families fleeing a Russian-backed bombing campaign in Idlib, the last northwest opposition stronghold.

Sarmin is among the cities and villages that have been ruthlessly hit by Russian planes and Syrian artillery since a new government attack last month, despite a deal agreed last September by leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran to relieve tensions.

Ground-to-surface missiles fired by the Syrian army killed at least 11 children in a camp in the village of Qah in Idlib on November 20, according to doctors and witnesses.

The United Nations last week said 235,000 civilians had fled their homes in just two weeks between December 12 and 25.

The Russian-led campaign that began in April 2019 had already forced at least 500,000 people to flee to areas closer to the border with Turkey, which Russian planes rarely hit.

Rescue services and witnesses say the bombing campaign that has killed several thousand civilians has left many cities in ruins and destroyed dozens of medical centers.

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke last week against the “massacre” in Idlib. Moscow and Damascus deny claims of indiscriminate bombing of civilians, saying they are fighting jihadist militants. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalid, Editing by William Maclean)

