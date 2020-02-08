advertisement

The number of politicians whose names appear in Coun. Joe Magliocca’s travel expenses from a Quebec city conference, but say they didn’t have dinner with him climbed to eight, including two listed as having a one-on-one meal.

Magliocca publicly apologized this week for “mistakes” in his spending, which were obtained by Postmedia through a request for freedom of information. Ward 2 councilor said he has now paid about $ 2,100 in waiting costs he incurred at the Canadian Federation of Municipalities conference last year.

Those expenses included a $ 238 steak and wine meal with Brooks Mayor Barry Morishita and a $ 105 bill at another restaurant, where he listed the Toronto Coun. Paul Ainslie as his only guest.

But Morishita said the flight itinerary shows he returned to Alberta on June 2, the day before Magliocca appointed him as a guest at a restaurant near the historic Quebec City district. A spokesman for Ainslie said Friday the adviser has never had a meal with Magliocca.

The councilor, who represents a ward in the far northwest, said Monday he would personally contact people identified at his expense to apologize.

Morishita said he received one of those calls the next day. He just said he was confused. One of his excuses was that he did not present his expenses in a timely manner and the kind of things mixed up, “he said.

“I have to get it to value first,” he added. “He apologized for it and said he made a mistake.”

Copies of the Council. Joe Magliocca’s expenses delivered for the Canadian Federation of Municipalities conference in Quebec last spring.

Magliocca, who is in her mid-50s, said in an interview Friday that he couldn’t remember with whom he really ate the foods because “I’m old.”

“I paid for it out of my own pocket,” he said. “I paid for it and it’s done.”

He added in an email that he did not meet his office expenses by December.

“I literally meet hundreds of people at these conventions,” he said. “I didn’t write their names at the time and tried to remember a month after I was based on the business cards I had from FCM, but clearly I was wrong with some names.”

In his Monday apology to councilors, Magliocca said, “Taxpayers expect better from me and so does this council.”

“We are there to represent our taxpayers”

Magliocca served as the council representative on the FCM board of directors last year. He spent $ 6,400 on the trip, about three times more than some of his colleagues, including at least $ 1,800 in waiting costs – which he says were paid – to cover meals and drinks for himself and other advisers. , government officials, staff and lobbyists.

Under council policy, travel expenses, including waiting costs, must be clearly linked to the city’s business and councilors “are required to provide the name of the expected party”.

But in total, only two of the 10 elected officials from other cities listed in Magliocca’s reports said they sat down with the adviser at the FCM conference.

Sooke, B.C., Mayor Maja Tait and the Red Deer Council. Lawrence Lee both said they ate or drank with Magliocca during the conference.

Lee was the Red Deer council board representative at the time, and he said he talked about the FCM business at a dinner Magliocca paid for.

Last week, four elected officials told Postmedia or confirmed through spokesmen last week that they had no food or drink purchased from Magliocca,

This included Chestermere Coun. Yvette Kind (formerly Wagner) and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, who were all listed on Magliocca’s $ 330 ribbon file at an upscale hotel.

Lake Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre was also named at that reception, but a city spokesman said Friday the mayor was on a river tour with Lake Sylvan Lake chief administrative officer and the two councilors on June 1, the date of the takeover.

Friday, Morinville Coun. Rebecca Balanko said she has ever met Magliocca “on the go”, despite listing on a $ 216 bill that Magliocca was spent by a restaurant called Casablanca.

She said she attended events with Sturgeon County councilors and Edmonton councilors on the meal date listed on Magliocca bills.

“(FCM) is a really great event and I certainly would not want it to be misunderstood,” she said. “I’ve met wonderful connections and people who are really important to what we do and how we act as a municipality.”

Surrey, B.C., Coun. Laurie Guerra and Peterborough, Ont., Coun. Stephen Wright was also among the officials incorrectly recorded at Magliocca’s expense.

Guerra said Magliocca contacted her on Friday afternoon and left a message in her office expressing his apologies.

“He said he met a lot of people and he could have mistaken me for someone else out here,” she said. “I hope my person is a little more resilient to people than that.”

They formed. Ray Jones examines councilor spending as chair of the councilor’s office coordination committee. He was out of town this week, but when reached Thursday he said there is a degree of confidence that comes with spending review.

“As long as it is within politics,” he will not return to do additional verification at councilor meetings. “If I go back into everyone’s spending accounts, I would never do anything else.”

University of Western Ontario political science professor Andrew Sancton said estimating government spending is a heavy issue for city councils across Canada, and is not necessarily a “foolish” way to handle it.

Attending the annual conference can be very valuable to politicians, he added, with many legitimate reasons for paying hosting costs like those spent by Magliocca.

But he said the case raises questions about responsibility.

“You do not need a municipal government expert for this … especially when people spend public money, they have to be very careful with spending,” he said.

Magliocca stepped down from his position as Calgary FCM board representative last year, and Coun. Shane Keating took over the role. Earlier this week, Keating resigned and Coun resigned. Evan Woolley became the new representative.

