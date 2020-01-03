advertisement

ANKARA – Eight people, including three women, died after a boat carrying 15 migrants sank off the coast of western Turkey, the interior ministry said on Friday.

The boat sank off the coast of Fethiye district in Mugla province on Thursday, she said, adding that others were missing and a search was underway.

Coastguard boats, a helicopter and plane were used during the search and rescue operation, as well as a diving unit, the ministry said.

In 2015 Turkey became one of the highlights for over a million migrants who took the sea route into the territory of the European Union, many fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.

Thirty-four migrants died at sea off the coast of Turkey last year, and Turkey caught more than 60,000 irregular migrants in 2019, more than double the level in 2018, according to Coast Guard data. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler and Ed Osmond)

