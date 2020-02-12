Eight Irish hotels have won places in the Forbes Travel Guide ranking of the world’s best hotels, restaurants and spas.

Ashford Castle in Cong, Co Mayo is the only one of the eight houses to be awarded five stars at the Forbes 2020 Star Awards. It is also the first Irish hotel to receive top marks from the guide.

The hotel, which offers rooms for a midweek break in March from € 325 for bed and breakfast, has been published on Twitter and has been awarded the award. “Our team does everything every day to make every stay something special. This award reflects their hard work and passion. “

The K Club in Co Kildare and the Merrion and Marker hotels in central Dublin were each awarded four stars. Westbury, Shelbourne, Fitzwilliam and InterContinental Dublin were on the list of recommended hotels.

The guide that lists 1,898 starry real estate In 73 countries, achieving a Forbes rating is “the most prestigious achievement in the hotel industry, as hotels, restaurants and spas are anonymously checked and the star rating cannot be purchased”.