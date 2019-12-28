advertisement

The holidays are all planned, but talking to friends is about gathering, going for walks along stormy banks or swampy hills, eating a hot whirl, and making your way to a large pot with something light that served with lots of wine or whatever you want. There may be board games and even a living room disco where your moves are on social media.

Here are eight divine places to get away with the gang in the new year.

Traditional straw in Claddaghduff, Connemara, Co Galway

Interior designer Rosie Campbell, who previously worked at The Natural Interior, runs Unique Irish Homes, and her attention is evident in the fresh selection of beautifully designed houses such as Tír na nÓg, an oversized traditional Irish cottage on the banks of Connemara. Approximately 10 km from Clifden in Claddaghduff where you can walk to Omey Island at low tide.

The living room has smoky, antique ceiling beams and lintels, which are interrupted by roughly plastered, whitewashed walls. Occasional Persian carpets are scattered on polished ivory white planks. The solid hall doors have rustic black hinges and latches that are painted in a subtle khaki green tone. All of these ideas are easy to repeat.

The seating in the living room is equipped with padded scroll arm sofas, in which you can curl up. Meubles in Co Kilkenny sells Cabana, an elegant design with hand-buttoned details from € 2,289 for a four-seater, while the Heather wing chair, € 899, is similar to the one pictured. The house for nine people can accommodate two families, but only accepts children over the age of eight. It can only be booked for self-catering and costs € 4,750 in the low season. If you are taking a day trip to the island, be sure to follow the directional posts in the sand that mark the way across the island and check the tide plan beforehand unless you get stuck there at low tide. Uniqueirishhomes.ie; meubles.ie

Shamrock chic and unusual fretwork in Mountrath, Co Laois

The Roundwood House can accommodate up to 24 people in its 12 double rooms.

Roundwood House at the foot of the Slieve Bloom Mountains on the outskirts of Mountrath is an 18th-century house that was saved from decay by the Irish Georgian Society in the early 1970s. It is now run by Hannah and Paddy Flynn as a guest house, offers space for up to 24 people in its 12 double rooms and has a dramatic, double-height entrance hall. The arched gallery on the first floor is made of delicious decorative chinoiserie fretwork and is described by Robert O’Byrne in his blog The Irish Esthete as “swelling like a pair of opera boxes”.

This idea can be transferred very well to the balustrade of a much more modest house, especially if you build the railings so that they reach from the steps to the ceiling and create a decorative and functional screen. The green bedroom is another highlight. Its walls are color trends shamrock, a shade rich in chlorophyll. A two-night stay for 24 people on a bed and breakfast basis costs from € 3,400, while a four-course menu with local lamb, beef or vegetarian cuisine costs from € 60 per person, the earlier time from 6:30 a.m., so they free to watch a movie while the adults sit at their meal. roundwoodhouse.com; theirishaesthete.com; hiddenireland.com

Blowsy flowers in Belle Isle, Co Fermanagh

The Belle Isle Castle offers space for 26 people in its 13 bedrooms and has two kitchens, two salons, a library and a dining room.

Belle Isle

The most charming part of the Belle Isle estate is located on an island at the top of Upper Lough Erne, a place that has been inhabited since the 12th century. About 1.6 km² in size and accessible via a dam, it originally belonged to the MacManus clan, whose chief, Cathal Óg MacMaghnusa, was the main writer of the Ulster Annals. The castle and courtyard are now owned by the Duke of Abercorn, whose Baronscourt Estate in neighboring Tyrone was remodeled by David Hicks in the late 1960s.

The castle can accommodate 26 people in its 13 bedrooms and has two kitchens, two salons, a library and a dining room. A weekend stay of two nights in January or February for self-catering costs about € 3,860. A three-course meal costs an additional € 48 per person with lunch from € 18 and breakfast from € 19.

As of February 14, there will also be an on-site bistro that can accommodate up to 40 people, and additional accommodations in the coach houses, courtyard, and cottages that can accommodate up to 66 people. However, it should be noted that the maximum number that you can have in the house at the same time is 60. Decorative objects of this beauty on the border include dark tudo oaks, which are decorated with many flowers and ikat upholstery. belle-isle.com

Slab floors and visible red brick in Clarecastle, Co Limerick

At the Thomand House in Limerick, bare bricks were exposed to give the warm rust-brown walls texture.

Thomond House and Castle House are two almost identical houses, originally a military barracks and from 1778 in the village of Clarecastle. These four-story accommodations are located in a closed courtyard and were brought to life stone by stone. The living areas are on the ground floor and the bedrooms are on the top three floors.

Both cost from € 1,500 for a two-night weekend stay in January or February, with the former accommodating 10 people and the latter accommodating 12 people. The original furniture of the accommodations was created so that many of the rooms are carpeted, polished floorboards and modern bathrooms. But it is the kitchens that will really appeal.

Here bare bricks were exposed to give structure to the warm rust-brown walls, and slender wooden beams on the ceiling with quarry tiles underfoot. In each, there are frame-painted timber units with stone countertops and a range set in his chimney breast. The accommodations are within walking distance of the two good pubs Power’s and Kate O’Reilly’s. Also nearby is Castle Eatery, which serves homemade meals – so you don’t have to cook. At the time of writing, both properties are available for the new year.

The prices for a two-night weekend trip in January / February are € 1,500 for up to 10 people. dreamireland.com

Brewery casks and Aztec prints in Carlingford, Co Louth

Wood Quay in Carlingford was once a Great Northern Railway grain warehouse.

Wood Quay Carlingford

Wood Quay Carlingford

If you prefer rooms with a view, visit Wood Quay and the Cottage, a historic property on a private pier in the center of Carlingford, a waterfront where the mountains stretch from Morne to the sea. The Great Northern Railway’s former grain warehouse dates from 1840 and has been carefully restored using salvage materials to give it a shabby chic aesthetic.

The main living room is a long room with high ceilings, a relaxing seating area, and a large, smoke-blackened stone fireplace at one end and a large kitchen area with an aga stove at the other end. From this is the winter garden, where sofas in Aztec prints sit on planks, which were beer barrels that came from the Macardle Moore Dundalk brewery. So start by searching junkyards and DoneDeal.ie and Adverts.ie.

The main house has three bedrooms, two double rooms and a triple room, in which seven and two more can be found in the baby house on the other side of the courtyard on a mezzanine futon bed that can be reached via a ladder. A weekend stay of two nights for nine costs from € 850 and you can also take part in all types of group activities at the Carlingford Adventure Center. Open on weekends. carlingfordadventure.com

Coated pine tables and cognac-colored ceilings in Co Kilkenny

The Ballybur Coach House was designed by the architect Edwin Lutyens as a fishing hut for Joseph Bruce Ismay, once chairman and managing director of the White Star Line shipping company. Photo: Laetitia Jourdan

Ballybur coach house. Photo: Laetitia Jourdan

Ballybur coach house. Photo: Laetitia Jourdan

The newly restored Ballybur Coach House, part of Ballybur Castle, is about 8 km outside of Kilkenny on Clonmel Road

Mhairi Gray’s parents bought the castle in 1979 as a ruin and restored it. It’s been open since 2006, but the carriage house, formerly the family home, opened this year. There are five bedrooms; One of the family rooms has a double and a single room and houses a baby wing and an open fireplace. There are three double rooms with shower and private bathroom and four further single beds in the converted attic – a great place for children to relax.

It can accommodate 13 people and you can accommodate two more on a sofa bed in the kitchenette. Much of the furniture came from the Costelloe Lodge, which the architect Edwin Lutyens designed as a fishing hut for Joseph Bruce Ismay, who was once the chairman and managing director of the White Star Line shipping company and survived the sinking of the company ship Titanic in 1912.

Furniture includes scrubbed pine tables in the kitchen that open to the long dining room with a vaulted ceiling and the limestone-clad dining room. The vaulted ceilings with tongue and groove are painted in a strong brown tone. Osmo Woodwax in cognac, available from Stillorgan Decor, creates a similar effect. The interior was designed by Dominique Schefman, who also worked on the look of the Ballybeg House in Wicklow. Ballybur Castle is a Norman keep and a two-night weekend stay in January or February starts at € 1,500 for self-catering. ballyburcastle.com

Boardwalk happiness and beach walks in Co Donegal

In the Donegal Boardwalk Resort, the houses are simple in terms of furnishings, but this elevated footpath leads from the café over the dunes to Trá Mór, a 7 km stretch of golden sand.

Donegal Boardwalk

Donegal Boardwalk

Donegal Boardwalk Resort, formerly Cuan Na Rí, is equidistant from the villages of Creeslough and Carrigart on the Wild Atlantic Way. The resort consists of 27 houses, each with six beds, so you can accommodate up to 162 people if you book the space. But there is also an on-site restaurant and bar for smaller groups, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner from February 1 in the off-season.

The houses are simple in their furnishings, but it is the cool promenade that leads from the café over the dunes to Trá Mór, a 7 km long piece of golden sand that you should pay attention to. It’s a well-implemented idea that could be replicated nationwide with cottages in the swampy hinterland. The elevated weathered footpath stops at the top of the dunes, and many children roll down the steep dunes to the beach. This also means that wheelchair users can enjoy the same view, although their journey there will be a bit bumpy. There are also playgrounds and a tennis court at the resort. A two-night weekend stay at the pet-friendly property costs € 291 per house, which can sleep up to six people in Dream Ireland from January 5th to April 30th. dreamireland.com

Down bedding and lead window in Co Kildare

At Batty Langley, the seven-stone building was designed to be seen from the river.

Batty Langley

Batty Langley

If three or more are a crowd, just a romantic getaway for two is enough. Batty Langley Lodge, at the old Dublin entrance of the Palladian Castletown House, between Celbridge and Leixlip, with a beautiful view of the River Liffey from the lead windows.

The seven-stone building was designed to be viewed from the river path that forms part of the property’s landscaped grounds. The Gothic facade was added to an existing rectangular house in 1785 according to a design based on a “Gothic temple” taken from Batty Langley’s book “Gothic Architecture”, published in 1747 as a new edition of a book “Ancient Architecture” by Rules and proportions were improved and restored in 1742, which explains its name.

The tiny room has a beautiful little bedroom with small round windows, a mahogany bed with lots of quilts and down comforters. If you want to venture out into the open, you can undertake wonderful river walks and numerous cafés and bars with fire within a short taxi ride.

A typical weekend stay of two nights in January or February 2020 averages around EUR 372, including utility bills. This property is also pet friendly. You can bring a dog with you. irishlandmark.com

