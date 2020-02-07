advertisement

Eibar has won only one La Liga game this season. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Deportivo Alaves vs Eibar

Estadio de Mendizorroza, Vitoria Gastiez

Friday, 07-02-2020 @ 23h

Ref: Eduardo Prieto

Eight of Alaves’ 11 La Liga home games this season have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with Babazorros keeping the sheets clean in five of those games. Seven of Eibar’s 11 league road games have also produced less than 2.5 goals, including their last three away from home. Los Armeros has failed to score six times on their travels, including their last three outings. Four of Alaves’ 11 home games this season ended across the line, the same applies to five of 11 matches outside of Eibar. Both sides have drawn three of their last six La Liga games.

Alaves’ 1-1 draw in Seville last weekend means they have won only one of their last eight La Liga games, but the result and charge performance of Asier Garitano at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan were a definite improvement over what we saw from them. those last weeks.

Babazorros had to stay firm a few times and was naturally the second best in possession and opportunity created in Andalusia, but they looked on track to pin the three points 20 minutes after Joselu kicked arrested for stabbing his ninth campaign league goal.

However, Seville had time to come back to the game seven minutes later after Ruben Duarte played handball inside the penalty area and Lucas Ocampos made a mistake there. It was a good result all in all and a point well deserved by Alaves, but it was not enough to prevent them from losing an additional place in 15th place after Valladolid’s victory in Mallorca.

Eibar also had a 1-1 draw on match day 22, although Los Armeros may have had a chance of winning their point after being dominated by Real Betis at Ipurua.

A 15-minute penalty from Fabio Orellana canceled Nabil Fekir’s early strike for Los Verdiblancos, but Jose Luis Mendilibar’s men held out for much of the competition after that, and had a bit of a chance to escape to a Betis winner in the second half who was judged to be out of the game by VAR.

Nevertheless, Eibar’s results over the past few weeks provide an impressive read compared to their pre-Christmas form, and they are heading to Mendizorroza this weekend after losing just one of their last six La Liga games.

Eibar’s improvement can be attributed to much stronger defensive displays with four blank sheets kept in six and only two goals conceded in those games, but their ability to score goals is in the spotlight, in particular. on the road, where they have failed to score in their last three games.

The other La Liga matches this weekend

Saturday, 08-02-2020

-Levante vs Leganes @ 3 p.m.

-Getafe vs Valence at 6 p.m.

-Valladolid vs Villarreal at 8:30 p.m.

-Atletico Madrid vs Granada @ 11pm

Sunday, 09-02-2020

-Espanyol vs Mallorca at 2 p.m.

-Sociedad vs Bilbao at 4 p.m.

-Osasuna vs Real Madrid at 6 p.m.

-Celta Vigo vs Sevilla at 8:30 p.m.

-Real Betis vs Barcelona @ 11pm

