EI premiums will fall in 2020 for workers and employers

From January 1, the premium for individual workers will drop four cents on $ 100 of insurable profits

Minister of Finance Bill Morneau and Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance Mona Fortier make a tax cut announcement for the middle class in Foyer of Hill House of Commons in Ottawa on Monday, December 9, 2019 (Canadian Press / Justin Tang)

Canadian workers and employers will enjoy a slight reduction in employment insurance premiums in the new year, resulting in about $ 1.1 billion in total reductions in 2020.

Starting January 1, the premium for individual workers will be $ 1.58 for $ 100 of insurable income while their employers will pay $ 2.21 for $ 100 of employee insurable earnings.

Employment and Social Development Canada, which administers the program, says it is a four-cent cut for $ 100 for workers and six cents for $ 100 for employers compared to 2019 rates.

EI’s annual adjustments also include a $ 1,100 increase in maximum insured earnings, which will be $ 54,200 in 2020.

As a result of the adjustments, the maximum annual EI contribution per employee will drop by $ 3.86 to $ 856.36 $ and the maximum employer contribution will drop from $ 5.41 to $ 1,198.90 per employee.

For self-employed Canadians who have opted for the EI program, the annual income claimed in 2019 will increase to $ 7,279 for claims filed in 2020.

In a fiscal update released Dec. 16, the finance department signaled that EI premiums would be further reduced in 2021 to $ 1.55 per $ 100 of insurable profits, causing a proportional decrease in what employers pay, which is 1.4 times more than the individual norm.

Canada Press

