advertisement

Nikolaj Ehlers scored a goal and an assist to guide the visiting Winnipeg Jets to a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night.

Josh Morrissey and Andrew Copp also scored, and Blake Wheeler twice assisted for the Jets, who broke a two-game losing streak and won for the third time in 10 games (3-5-2).

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots while Winnipeg improved to 15-0-0 when he led after two periods. Adam Lowry played in his 400th game.

advertisement

Ben Chiarot extended two goals to reach seven career highs in his first multi-goal game, and Tomas Tatar contributed two assists for Montreal, which lost its sixth straight (0-5-1).

Carey Price made 24 saves and finished Max Domi’s nine-game winning streak.

Former No. 1 draft pick 2001 Ilya Kovalchuk, signed by Montreal last week, made a successful debut for the Canadiens with an assist, four touchdowns, a plus-2 rating and a 19:25 ice time.

The home crowd was drawn when the 36-year-old Kovalchuk, dressed in his familiar No. 17 number given to him by new teammate Brett Kulak, was thrown on the ice for his first substitution in the first minute. He slipped down and slid a 41-foot wrist that was easily delivered by Hellebuyck, eliciting applause from the Bell Center loyalist.

Morrissey put the Jets up 1-0 at the start of the second when his long shot beat Pricemption in 1:32 for his fourth score. Ehlers and Wheeler’s high scoring duo quickly made it a two-goal advantage with the Jets killing their first penalty.

With teammate Mathieu Perreault out for kick and the NHL’s weakest penalty-kicking unit on the ice, the pair exploded into a two-over-none split at Price, and Wheeler threw a pass back to Ehlers for the third-hand marker. short of Winnipeg and Ehlers 17th this year.

But Chiarot, a Winnipeg defenseman for six seasons, made it 2-1 at 11:03 by installing a laser from the top of the left circle that beat Hellebuyck on the short side.

A mistake by Cale Fleury on the blue line led to Copp’s unassisted goal at 10:16 for the 3-1 lead, but Chiarot’s second score quickly made it 3-2.

Montreal went into a powerful game with 3:17 left, and Price went on the bench for the extra skater with 2:15 left.

But Winnipeg allowed just a few shots on goal and hung on for the win.

– Starting the media level

advertisement