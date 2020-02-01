advertisement

CAIRO – An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced Hisham al-Ashmawy, a former special forces officer turned Islamist militant and 36 others to death after being convicted of terrorism, court officials said.

Ashmawy was captured in the eastern Libyan city of Derna in late 2018 and transferred by loyalist Commander Khalifa Haftar’s authorities to Egypt in May last year.

He was convicted on several charges, including plotting a 2014 attack that killed 22 military guards near the border with Libya, and engaging in an attempt to assassinate a former interior minister in 2013, a military statement said.

Ashmawy led Sinai-based Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis, Egypt’s most active militant group, before pledging allegiance to the Islamic State in 2014, he said.

The other 36 defendants tried with him were also convicted of terrorism charges, the court ruled.

Their cases were referred to Grand Mufti, Egypt’s top Islamic legal officer. Egyptian law requires that any capital punishment be referred to him for an opinion before executions can take place.

The court scheduled a new hearing for March 2 to confirm the sentences after receiving Mufti’s non-binding opinion.

In November, a military court had sentenced Ashmawy to death in another terrorism case. Egyptian civil and military courts had also sentenced Ashmawy to death in absentia before his extradition. (Reporting by Haitham Ahmed and Omar Fahmy; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

