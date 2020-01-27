advertisement

An Egyptian court sentenced 37 people to prison, including life imprisonment, on Monday for joining or supporting the daughter of the ISIS terrorist group in Sinai province.

ISIS-loyal extremists have rioted in the north of the Sinai Peninsula and in other parts of the country, killing hundreds of soldiers, police officers and residents.

A Cairo criminal court sentenced eight defendants to life imprisonment and 29 to prison terms between one and 15 years after prosecutors accused them of planning to promote the group’s ideology in prisons and to fund their cells. Seven were acquitted.

The accused, who all plead guilty, can appeal the judgment to the Cassation Court, the highest civil court in Egypt.

Another Cairo criminal court referred the cases of three men charged with a failed assassination attempt against Alexandria’s security chief in 2018 to the top religious authority in Egypt to clear the way for possible death sentences.

Prosecutors said the accused are part of a militant group called Hasm, which the government calls the armed wing of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood. The group denies any connection to militant activities.

By Haitham Ahmed

