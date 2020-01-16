advertisement

The Michigan Department of the Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is trying to establish a safety standard for PFAS in drinking water.

On Thursday, they turned to the public.

“We have heard from residents and environmental groups and other associations that they strongly support that Michigan is moving forward as a state to have its own standards for water use,” said Steve Sliver, director of the PFAS intervention team in Michigan.

EGLE is developing new drinking water standards for PFAS – chemicals linked to health problems, including cancer.

Participants in this Roscommon meeting, like Need Our Water Now member Greg Cole, fear that the quality of water affects young people.

Cole says, “We were thinking of inviting the Oscoda High School swimming team. And I hope it will be a catalyst to come here. And maybe we will involve one or two or three. This fight. “

The Michigan PFAS Action and Response Team says Michigan is addressing these concerns.

Sliver says, “Was advancing as a state independent of EPA action to adopt standards for 7 of these PFASs and we are close to having those standards in place by May of this year.”

The new adoption of the rules would establish contamination levels for PFAS, require water samples, warn the public when levels are too high, and create new criteria for the analysis of PFAS.

“So this will require the systems to start testing quarterly for these chemicals, then report the results of these tests to EGLE, and then we will determine if they are above or below the maximum contamination level,” said the director. drinking water and environmental health of EGLE. division, Eric Oswald.

N.O.W. member Greg Cole adds, “These are chemicals forever. And each of us has it in our body. When you look at these young kids here tonight from the swim team. How much more will they have when they are my age if we do nothing now. “

EGLE says they are taking public comments on the new rules until the end of this month.

