Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed lawsuits against 17 companies that she says have been instrumental in spreading SPFA across the state.

On Thursday, the Michigan Department of the Environment, the Great Lakes and Energy and the Environmental Health Division open the discussion in northern Michigan.

The two groups will propose new rules on the maximum amount of PFAS containment levels.

The new rules would change the current rules to reduce seven PFAS compounds found in drinking water.

PFAS has been linked to several health conditions, including cancer.

EGLE and the Environmental Health Division have already held two public hearings – one in Grand Rapids and one in Ann Arbor

But he will now hold an additional audience in Roscommon.

The meeting will take place Thursday evening from five to eight in the Au Sable room of the Ralph A. Macmullan Conference Center.

