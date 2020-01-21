advertisement

Efforts will be intensified to stop the rogue dumpsters that are destroying the Angus campaign.

A series of meetings will be held to tackle the problem, following a series of high-profile incidents in Angus.

Environmentalists have called on the Angus Council to take a firm stand and to want a multi-agency strategy in place to tackle the increased scourge of dumping.

It comes just weeks after its appearance: No one has been reported to Scottish police in the past two years regarding suspected thefts of more than 5,000 incidents in the council areas of Angus or Dundee.

Recent incidents in Angus include a huge pile of trash including children’s toys, a double bed and discarded underwear discovered at Letham Grange, near Arbroath.

Garbage was also dumped on Auchmithie Beach, while the A928 in Lumley Den was also hit by fly spills, which included several bags of household garbage, car parts and asbestos.

Wendy Murray.

Wendy Murray of Angus Clean Environments (ACE) said: “I think I speak for many people in Angus when I say that ACE is deeply concerned and frustrated that the fly spill appears to be increasing in the county.

“Everywhere, from the middle of our cities to some of our most popular beauty spots, criminals are targeted with impunity.

“The ACE believes that local authorities and the police should be required to work together with and between agencies to maximize the use of resources and bring those responsible for fly theft to justice.

“It is imperative that the Angus Council take the lead in developing a multi-agency strategy to solve the problem that waste management services cannot solve in isolation.”

She said he hoped the new circular economy bill would introduce new powers for the police to seize the vehicles of those involved in the spill.

Community volunteer Ralph Coutts.

Arbroath East and Lunan Conservative Councilor Derek Wann has worked with several groups, including Ralph Coutts of the St Vigeans Conservation Network.

“Fly spills and general litter must be stopped,” he said.

“I wrote to our officers and asked for meetings to discuss how we are communicating with businesses again and to get the message out to the minority of the public who just dumped their trash.

“There are a few initiatives underway in Angus, which is very welcome.

“One of them, for example, is the work with Arbroath Football Club on a Saturday and the many beach cleanups as well as the initiatives of our students in schools who help clean up their areas.

“I have made an appointment with a representative from the NFU to discuss the fly spill on farmland to see how we can help you.

“We need the help of the whole community to solve this problem.”

Garbage dumped on the A928 at Lumley Den.

A Angus Council spokesperson urged anyone who sees fly spill incidents to report them by calling 03452 777 778 or the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

He said, “Investigations are based on information and evidence.

“If you see evidence of a spill, please take note of what you saw – this may be the location and a description of what was spilled.

“If you have actually seen a spill of flies as it happened, try to write down the vehicle involved and, if possible, its registration number.

“We are investigating and eliminating fly spills on council grounds.

“When items are spilled on private property, we do investigations to try to find the culprits, but the owner is responsible for cleaning up the spill.

“We can issue fixed penalty notices of £ 200 for tips and the courts can impose a penalty of up to £ 40,000.”

