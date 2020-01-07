advertisement

Effie T. Brown, longtime producer of “Dear White People,” “Real Women Have Curves,” and “But I’m a Cheerleader,” was won over as CEO of the gamechanger, a women’s film fund that the fund announced Tuesday.

Now with Brown at the top – she also appeared as a producer in the fourth season of HBO’s “Project Greenlight” – Gamechanger is expanding its scope to include projects by and about people with color, LGBTQ + and people with disabilities. The fund will also be expanded to include TV and digital content with a new, fully monetized development fund to enable the purchase, option and development of IP for TV, streaming and digital platforms.

“As a black producer who has been in business for over 20 years, I know how difficult it is to not only get in the room but also secure funding if you have a culturally different or gender perspective,” said Brown in a statement. “I am thrilled to be the CEO of Gamechanger and to create a level playing field by providing equity financing for production, development funding and strategic partnerships for people with disabilities, LGBTQ +, women and people with skin color.”

“What also makes us different is that the diversity of our content is as diverse as our pool of investors,” she continued. “Our investors know that we have to pool all our money to ensure that these inclusive voices are given the opportunity to tell their story from screenplay to screen.”

Gamechanger also hired producer Nina Yang Bongiovi ( “Fruitvale Station ”,“ Dope ”and Arturo Barquet. EVP and Chief Financial Officer of Global Production Operations at Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. as a consultant. Jennifer Kushner. previously Director of Artist Development at Film Independent, most recently Chief Content Officer. Brenda Robinson (“Don’t you want to be my neighbor”, “Icarus”) and Naja Pham Lockwood (“Last Days in Vietnam”, “Gook”) join the original founding team of Geralyn Dreyfous, Dan Cogan and Wendy Ettinger.

Gamechanger’s mission, which was launched in 2013, was and is to finance narrative films staged by women. Projects funded by the fund include “Land Ho”, “The Invitation”, “The Tale” and “Nancy”. Films funded by Gamechanger have premiered or screened on Sundance, SXSW, Tribeca, Venice and TIFF.

The company’s next film, Passing, is currently in post-production and will be directed by Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker and Significant Productions. It is about Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, Andre Holland, Alexander Skarsgård and Bill Camp and tells the story of two African-American women, each of whom can “walk through” as white, but decides in 1928 to live on opposite sides of the color line.

According to the latest study by Stacy L. Smith and the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, 10.6% of the directors of the 100 most successful films of 2019 were women, who made 12% of Hollywood’s biggest hits last year.

This is the best gender representation since Smith and her team started studying the prevalence of female directors in 2007 – although the total percentage is 4.8% over all 13 years of the study. And the proportion of non-white directors decreased to 16.8% in 2019, a decrease from the 2018 high of 21.4%. Four colored women made a Top 100 film in 2019: Melina Matsoukas (“Queen & Slim”), Tina Gordon (“Little”), Kasi Lemmons (“Harriet”) and Roxann Dawson (“Breakthrough”).

Despite the increased representation of women at the director’s location last year, Smith found that less than 1% of all directors of films with the highest earnings in the past 13 years were women in color. “In fact, 13 women made a top film in 13 years,” said Smith. “While 2019 is a year of women’s banners, we cannot say that there will be a real change until all women have access and opportunity to work at that level.”

