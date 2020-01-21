advertisement

With fears growing that a deadly virus could hit China, global markets fell for the most part on Tuesday, with Asian stocks seeing the biggest drop.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.4% today, the largest decline in two months, while the Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 0.9%. The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index posted the largest decline in Asian indices, down 2.8%.

As of 1:00 p.m. ET, U.S. benchmarks remained roughly unchanged: the Dow Jones fell 0.08%, the S & P 500 fell 0.02%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.5%.

Asian currencies were also lower against the US dollar: the Chinese yuan fell 0.6%, the South Korean won fell 0.7% and the Taiwanese dollar fell 0.2% against the greenback.

The coronavirus, which was first discovered in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last month, causes pneumonia symptoms. So far, six people have been killed and more than 300 infected, the authorities said today. Cases outside of China have been reported in Japan, Thailand and South Korea. China’s National Health Commission confirmed Monday that the disease could spread between people, and the World Health Organization will meet tomorrow to decide whether to report an international health emergency.

The aggravating fears of the corona virus are the mass travels that are expected this weekend for the new lunar year. Hundreds of millions of people are slated to travel through Asia this weekend to celebrate the holidays. In Wuhan, the New Year celebrations, which are expected to attract hundreds of thousands, have been canceled. The mayor of Wuhan, Zhou Xianwang, said that the residents of Wuhan are trying not to leave the city and that no outsiders are coming in.

Hotel, aviation, retail and luxury goods stocks, in particular, moved lower due to concerns about the possible spread of the corona virus. In the fashion sector, LVMH shares fell 2.5%, Kering shares fell 4.1% and Burberry shares lost 3.3%. In the meantime, inventories with suppliers of face masks and pharmaceuticals increased. Several pharmaceutical companies in China (Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering, Shandong Lukang Pharmaceutical) grew by a maximum of 10% per day.

If the virus continues to spread, it remains to be seen whether the luxury industry could be affected. The Chinese market currently accounts for a significant portion of the industry’s total sales. According to Bain & Co., Chinese buyers account for 35% of global luxury goods sales – and they accounted for 90% of industry growth last year.

While China is dealing with the outbreak of the corona virus, Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous region of the country, continues to face ongoing protests against the government, which have led to an economic recession, in part due to the decline in tourism and falling retail sales , The Hong Kong retail industry reported a 23.6% drop in sales in November for the tenth consecutive year. According to the government, the Hong Kong Retail Management Association expects to lay off some 5,600 employees due to cuts and closings.

