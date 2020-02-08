advertisement

If you want to take advantage of the Twitter notification feature, there’s no better day than the NBA trading deadline.

Woj bombs: check.

Schein: check.

advertisement

Your phone can blow up due to constant vibrations, but it’s worth it. It happened again this year. After the Clint Capela deal headlined the trading season, the Heat and Grizzlies worked to finalize a deal that sent Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder to Justise Winslow in Miami. Dion Waiters and James Johnson.

Fortunately, however, there was a big loss of time that was supposed to happen since the off-season: Andrew Wiggins and two picks were sent to the Golden State for D’Angelo Russell so that he could play with his best friend Karl-Anthony Towns.

Get free start / seat and waiver tips for your fantasy team >>

In Russell’s imagination, the arrow is on the rise in Minnesota. First, he is allowed to play with KAT, and although there are no metrics for it, I would like to believe that you play better when you are happy and excited. Golden State partially limited his minutes because they knew they would act on the moment Steph Curry was injured, and it shouldn’t be a big problem with Minnesota.

Russell’s move from Golden State to Minnesota won’t affect his imagination very much, but playing with someone like KAT and even Malik Beasley – who is probably his security guard – is an upgrade from what he used to play Golden State in the past.

Russell’s 36er numbers are solid at 26.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, seven assists and 1.1 thefts, while 48 percent are shot out of the field. He’s an average player when it comes to efficiency, as The Athletic did a great job in their post-collapse discussions. The real influence of this step lies with Russell’s teammates. This will turn KAT upside down, especially after his latest tirade, in which he expressed his lack of patience with the organization. A tapered CAT is a dangerous KAT.

It also has a negative impact on Jarrett Culver, who emerged victorious after the first deal with the Denver Nuggets. It’s actually his own fault, because he just didn’t make the most of the minutes the wolves gave him. Per Rotoworlds Mike Gallagher, Culver is 8 versus 28 in livery in his last three games. This is not good. He should still be running, but Malik Beasley and possibly Juancho Hernangomez are the only other two wolves who could flirt with top 100 values ​​while Russell stayed on the ball.

When you move to Wiggins, you can look at it in several ways. The first is that he’s switching from one bad team to another bad team, and since the Warriors are still without curry, Wiggins will get as many minutes and attempted shots as possible. The thing is, for Wiggins, who only shoots 44.4 percent this year, more attempts to shoot don’t exactly mean more fantasy production.

The other view is that the warriors will do their best to move Wiggins out of season. So while he might get a lot of runs and minutes as a shop window, we could look at a shutdown situation later in the year. You do not want to deal with this situation in the fantasy playoffs. That alone means that it loses value in the Golden State.

And if Curry returns, where’s Wiggins? Does he suddenly take on the role of Harrison Barnes with the warriors as an average, average player? That’s okay, but all the more reason for the warriors to move it in the off-season as this isn’t a maximum value for players.

With Wiggins in tow, the value also increases for Ky Bowman as the Warriors’ only point guard. They signed him on a multi-year contract on Thursday evening, making him a pickup in 12 leagues.

The same applies to Damion Lee and Eric Paschall, but to a lesser extent.

Zak Hanshew has provided you with a complete list of winners and losers. However, if you read my bi-weekly articles on category analysis, you know what a great day out for managers of Christian Wood and De’Anthony Melton. Wood will be the biggest winner of the entire trading period, and that’s why he should have been on your team in the past few weeks.

Get free start / seat and waiver tips for your fantasy team >>

Michael Waterloo is a well-known author at FantasyPros. More information from Michael can be found in his archive and follow him @MichaelWaterloo,

advertisement