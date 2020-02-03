advertisement

Janeane Garofalo says Norton is the reason why Fincher didn’t cast her as Marla Singer in 1999. Chuck Palahniuk adaptation.

Helena Bonham Carter and Edward Norton, “Fight Club”

Merrick Morton / 20th Century Fox / Kobal / Shutterstock

Edward Norton went on the defensive after comedian and actress Janeane Garofalo accused him of costing a role in David Fincher’s 1999 cult classic, Fight Club, “and revealed that she was almost as Marla Singer against Norton and Brad Pitt in “Fight Club” was cast. The singer is the most prominent female character in the film. Helena Bonham Carter played the role in the film. According to Garofalo, Norton told Fincher that she “did not have the necessary knowledge” to play the role, and instead campaigned for the director to occupy his then girlfriend, Courtney Love.

“I thought I could audition with him or for him?” Said the actress. “And I was told that he would ask Courtney Love to do it because he was going out with her, but Brad Pitt said: probably much better than I would have been … [But] I met David Fincher, who handed me the script and said, “If you like it, it’s yours.”

Norton denied the allegation in a statement to CNN, saying, “I’m sorry Janeane has the impression, but if she is serious, she is really wrong. David Fincher does exactly what he wants. He makes the call to every dimension of his films, from top to bottom. I don’t remember that he ever raised the subject of who he was thinking about for most other roles. He shot down the one suggestion that I made. I was a big fan of Janeane so I would have loved to read with her. “

Garofalo said Pitt apologized to her for “what happened” to Norton, and she said that every time she saw Norton in her New York neighborhood, he pretended not to know who I was. ” And when she sees me in the neighborhood, I hope she came to say hello. “

“Fight Club” recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Helena Bonham Carter came from films such as Woody Allen’s “Mighty Aphrodite” and Paul Greengrass “The Theory of Flight” when Fincher cast her as Marla Singer.

