January 22, 2020 11:42 p.m. EST

COLOMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Governor Henry McMaster made education, taxes and the fetal heartbeat bill Wednesday night’s top priority in this third state.

McMaster made it clear that he wants to start 2020 by helping teachers. His goal is to put South Carolina in the top 25 when it comes to paying teachers.

“Last year we raised the salaries of all teachers in South Carolina,” said McMaster. “This year, I ask you to grant each teacher an additional $ 3,000 increase, which is an average increase of 7% per teacher.

And he wants every four-year-old child to be able to go to a full-day kindergarten, regardless of the income of his families.

“The facts are clear: in order to change a child’s future path, improve the prosperity of our economy, maximize the success of our state, we have to make sure that every student is ready to learn when he or she enters the classroom “Said McMaster.

McmMaster also wants to return a point surplus of $ 8 billion to US taxpayers.

“I request that we send $ 250 million of the surplus back to taxpayers in South Carolina in the form of a discount check, an average of $ 200 per taxpayer,” said McMaster. “It’s your money.”

However, some legislators are convinced that this is not correct

“We have no surplus, we have critical needs that need to be addressed,” said Seth Rose. “I thought it was a pun to say that if we don’t have one, there is an excess.”

Another thing on his agenda is the adoption of an abortion ban.

“And now you’re considering two important laws,” said McMaster. ”Both will protect the holiness of life – through heartbeat or personality. It’s time to vote. Send them to me and I will include them in the law immediately. “

This issue did not go well with some legislators.

“I didn’t think it was well received when he talked about the fetal heartbeat bill,” said Rose. “When the Senate majority leader says he doesn’t have the votes to do so.” Even his followers have to admit that it was against Roe v. Calf offends. and is unconstitutional. “

McMaster said that he is also increasing the payment of several law enforcement agencies in the state to support recruitment and retention.

“I am asking that we provide at least $ 60 million to law enforcement, security and first aid agencies for recruitment and retention,” said McMaster. “This includes raising wages for soldiers, SLED agents, wildlife and parole officers, firefighters, correction officers, forestry and rescue workers. This will also question the placement of a school assistant in every school in the state. ”

