The minister also said that the government continues to give priority to skills training and called on all public sector partners to mentor young graduates during their apprenticeship in their industries and businesses (PHOTO / File)

RUKUNGIRI – The Honorable Janet Kataha Museveni, Minister of Education and Sports struck members of Parliament to accuse them of politicizing the new junior high school curriculum.

Museveni said the program was well planned to help learners meet the needs of modern education.

Ms. Museveni’s remarks were contained in a speech by Mr. Muzamiru Mukwatampora, Assistant Commissioner for Higher Technical Vocational Training at the Ministry of Education and Sports while he was chairing the 3rd graduation ceremony at school nurses and midwives from Karoli Lwanga Nyakibale in Rukungiri district on February 7, 2020.

The First Lady said the new lower secondary curriculum is participatory and designed to provide skills-based education that will produce more qualified products.

“The curriculum has been well planned with a focus on skills development and teaching Swahili as a language, so you need to give it the support it deserves,” said Ms. Museveni.

She also noted that government policy is to move from teaching-centered education to skills development and innovation and that institutions that have created a niche in skills development will be supported.

The Ass. Commissioner Mukwatampora Muzamiru, who represented the Minister of Education and Sports, the Honorable Janet Kataha Museveni, reading her speech during the 3rd graduation ceremony of the Karoli Lwanga School of Nursing and Obstetrics in Nyukibale in Rukungiri district (PHOTO / PML Daily)

“The government of Uganda is committed to providing quality education and therefore appreciates the private institutions that have come to support Uganda’s qualification to produce kind and productive citizens,” she said.

Ms. Museveni praised Karoli Lwanga Nyakibale’s school of nurses and midwives for producing another skilled workforce in the health sector that she said was still weak, but there is still a lot to do.

She also thanked the nursing and midwifery establishments in Uganda for their approach to resilience in connectivity and networking which has enabled them to produce quality medical personnel, which has resulted in workable achievements.

