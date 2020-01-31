advertisement

Education Minister Janet Museveni Releases UCE Examinations

KAMPALA – Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah chaired the Minister of Education and Sports, the Hon. Janet Kataha Museveni will address Parliament on the implementation of the new educational program.

Ulaanyah said it was very important for all schools, public and private, to be aware of the new program as they begin the term on Monday February 03, 2020.

“This is a policy question and should have been dealt with a formal question that would receive a formal answer. This issue affects the whole country and we all need to know it; the Minister of Education must inform this Assembly and then the whole country will be informed, “said Ulaanyah.

The concern was raised by the member for Igara East, the Hon. Michael Mawanda, who raised a procedural question, inquires about the fate of private school owners and teachers who do not have access to training on the new program. “The new program set up by the government is intended for public and private schools.

However, private schools were not taken into account in the teacher training program for public schools, ”said Mawanda.

According to the National Curriculum Development Center, the Ministry of Education and Sports is launching a new competency-based, learner-centered program that will provide students with the opportunity to be creative and innovative rather than just taking exams.

Under the new curriculum, the number of subjects taught at O’Level in each school should be 12 in the second and second cycles, of which 11 are compulsory and one is optional. In the third and fourth years, a student will have to tackle a minimum of eight subjects and a maximum of nine subjects, with seven compulsory subjects.

