MANILA, Philippines – Eduard Folayang faces a difficult task when he takes on a new opponent in Pieter Buist in ONE: Fire and Fury.

Folayang was originally supposed to compete against Ahmed Mujtaba, but Puist faced the two-time lightweight champion according to ONE.

ONE: Eduard Folayang tries another attempt at a slight title conflict

Folayang (22-8) wanted to get the World Lightweight title going again and defeated Tsogookhuu Amarsana with a technical decision. This time he has to stop the raging buist in the Mall of Asia Arena on January 31st.

Buist (14-4) has taken seven wins and only one of these wins went to the judges with his unanimous victory over Antonio Caruso.

Buist’s last loss was in 2016 and his winning streak of four promotions makes him one of the more dangerous opponents Folayang will face.

