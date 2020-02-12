advertisement

Edmund, the eighth seed, defeated Japanese rival Yasutaka Uchiyama 7-5 6-4 in the ATP Tour 250 on Tuesday (February 11th).

The British won 86 percent of their first serve as they clashed with Dominic Keffer one hour, 44 minutes later.

In the starting round, German Keffer beat last year’s runner-up Braden Schnur 7-5.

Kevin Anderson, the 2018 Champion in New York, surprised Jason Jung, 7-6 (8-6) 6-4, who defeated Cameron Norrie 7-7 6-3 after the seventh seed.

Elsewhere Jordan Jordan Thompson outscored veteran Ivo Karlovich 6-3 7-6 (7-2), Yoshihito Nishoka outscored Henri Laxsonen 6-3 0-6 6-2, Paolo Lorenzi won 4-6 6-4 6-0 To Danilo. Petrovich and Go Soeda fell to Kwon Son-Woo 6-2 6-7 (2-7) 6-3.

Sechinato’s title defense in the first round of Argentina’s Roberto Carbales Baena ended in the first round.

Sechinato was converted 6-4-7-6 (7-3) by Carbales Baena, who kept five of the six clay six points in Buenos Aires.

Next up is Casper Ruud, when the eighth seed blows Pablo Andujar 6-2 6-3.

Friendly generations Laszlo ere and Albert Ramos-Vinolas also progressed to the last 16, along with Jasundo Bagnis, Juan Ignacio Londero, Pedro Sousa, Pedro Martinez and Jozef Kovalik.

