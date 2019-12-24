advertisement

A group of nearly 100 Edmonton protesters made the Santa Claus bad and fun list, with Prime Minister Jason Kenney not making the cut for the “pretty” list this year.

The light-hearted protest, which took place Saturday in the steps of the Alberta Legislature, involved the distribution of home-made coal, each having written a message about the province’s climate plan.

Event organizer Stephen Buhler, a member of the Climate Edition group, Edmonton, told the CBC that the event in question was held to bring “some humor in these really, really dark times.”

Speaking of the prime minister, Buhler says Kenney “has been a bad guy this year, and we think he deserves to have Christmas.”

The protest was intended to be for those directly affected by the province’s budget, including those who say they have been affected by budget cuts.

“The best thing (Kenney) could do is stop the austerity, stop the cuts. Not cutting these vital services that we all rely on. I think it’s super, extremely important, ”Buhler said.

We will not apologize for being proud of our energy sector and fighting for pipelines! #Ableg https://t.co/qmZSnXVTcL

– Alberta United Conservative Party (@Alberta_UCP) December 23, 2019

In response to the protest, the Conservative Party’s official Twitter account posted that the Edmonton Climate Justice protesters are “a NDP marching band with which they are firmly committed to keeping our fossil fuels on earth.” “

“We will not apologize for being proud of our energy sector and fighting for pipelines!” The tweet concludes.

Response to the tweet was mixed, with some loving the bold post from the holiday, and others criticizing it.

“We want to remind everyone that it’s OK that Albertans may think differently. In fact, it makes us stronger,” user Mark Malowany said in a reply to the post. “There’s no need to be annoying or needlessly argue about Twitter. Let’s celebrate together like Albertans.”

We would like to remind everyone that it is okay for Albertans to think differently – in fact it makes us stronger. No need to be annoying or needlessly arguing about Twitter. Let’s celebrate together like the Albertans.

Merry Christmas, to everyone! #ableg

– Mark Malowany (@MarkMalowany) December 23, 2019

