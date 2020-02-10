advertisement

CALGARY, AB – FEBRUARY 1: Darnell Nurse # 25 of the Edmonton Oilers in action against the Calgary Flames during an NHL game at Scotiabank Saddledome on February 1, 2020 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Derek Leung / Getty Images)

According to Bob McKenzie, the Edmonton Oilers are on the verge of agreeing a new contract with defender Darnell Nurse.

The Edmonton Oilers are about to agree to an extension by Darnell Nurse, the free agent’s defender. According to Bob McKenzie, the deal is expected to last two years. Darren Dreger announces that the deal will be worth $ 5.6 million annually. This deal gives him unlimited freedom of choice.

Although the deal is complete, the team still has to confirm that the deal is complete. However, it sounds like something should be announced shortly.

So far, Nurse has 24 points in 55 games this season (four goals and 20 assists). He plays more than 22 minutes a night and leads both ends of the Oilers’ special teams. Nurse averages more than two minutes per game and one nuance less than one minute per game for the power game.

Last season, he scored 41 points in 82 games, reaching a career high. Nurse is on track to finish over 30 points this season and has at least 20 points in three consecutive seasons from 2017-18 to 2019-20.

He is known for his ability to push the puck onto the ice and collect points, as his total score suggests. However, the nurse is still fighting a bit defensively, although he has shown a noticeable improvement in the penalty shootout.

The new nurse contract could worry the Oilers. First, they didn’t buy up any of his UFA years and still had to pay a fairly high price. Second, before accepting a likely cap increase, the Oilers have less than $ 14 million in caps for the next season and only 13 players are committed. Ethan Bear and Matthew Benning will also need new deals.

The Oilers could create Cap Space by swapping Nurse (who didn’t get an NTC or NMC in his new deal) or Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. At the moment, however, the situation regarding the cap area looks somewhat bleak. Nothing changes in the new offer from Nurse.

