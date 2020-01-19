advertisement

Zack Kassian has been great for Edmonton Oilers this season. According to the latest NHL rumors from Mark Spector, both sides are about to renew.

The Edmonton Oilers were worn this season by the size of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Together, these two stars have 151 points in 49 games. Zack Kassian is very grateful to McDavid because he regularly plays with him and has 28 points in 44 games. He is only one point away from his career. According to the latest NHL rumors, the Oilers are about to sign the soon-to-be free agent for an extension.

This report is from Mark Spector of Sportsnet. He reports that the contract details are expected to be four years old and will be capped at $ 3.25-3.5 million. Nothing is signed yet, but at Hockey Night In Canada, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed that both teams are on the verge of doing something.

Kassian is slated to become an unrestricted free agent by the end of this season, and it is clear that the Oilers would prefer not to go on the free market.

My take

This is a significant risk for the Oilers. The expansion of Kassian in a vacuum is not a terrible decision. He was pretty good for the Oilers this season.

A year ago, however, Edmonton was in the same situation with Alex Chiasson. The Oilers entered into a $ 2.15 million two-year deal with Chiasson after having career opportunities at McDavid and Draisaitl.

Chiasson’s numbers look good on paper this season. He has 16 points in 43 games and averages 0.37 points per game.

A deeper dive, however, shows some red flags about its 5v5 production. Of the 16 points from Chiasson, nine came to the power game. In 2018-19, Chiasson was the Oilers’ fifth most frequent striker at 5v5. This season he is the ninth most striker among the strikers with at least 200 minutes.

Fortunately, Chiasson only makes $ 2.15 million a year and his deal will be closed after the next season, so it’s not the end of the world. When the Oilers Kassian sign over $ 3 million a year for four years, that’s extremely worrying. Chiasson no longer played regularly with McDavid, but was removed from the front row. Now imagine that this happens to Kassian. The Oilers would be stuck by transferring more than $ 3 million to someone who could be a third party at best by 2024.

If the Oilers could drop the years to two or three and the AAV to around $ 2.5 million, it would not be a bad deal. That’s roughly the quota for an experienced third division club these days. And if the deal goes sideways (it’s worth noting that Kassian will be 29 years old at the start of his next deal), it shouldn’t be too difficult to get rid of.

This will be the first real test of Ken Holland’s career as a general manager. There were many questions about his expertise when the Edmonton Oilers hired him. One of Holland’s biggest shortcomings with the Detroit Red Wings was that he overvalued his own players. He turned a multi-year playoff team into one that has a realistic chance of completing with the lowest score in the era of the cap.

Holland left the Red Wings with numerous terrible contracts, including Justin Abdelkader, Darren Helm, Luke Glendening, Jonathan Ericsson and Frans Nielsen. If Holland overpays Kassian, who has never really produced away from McDavid in the past two seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, it will prove that he has learned nothing from his mistakes.

See what Josh Archibald has been doing with McDavid since Kassian’s suspension. He has four points when playing with him. Granted, it’s only a sample size of two games, but Archibald still does what Kassian did with McDavid. And he makes it rough, even if it’s a very small sample. That alone should convince the Edmonton Oilers not to give Kassian a cent more than he is worth.

It is very unlikely that someone will pay Kassian more than $ 3 million a year for four years in the open market. Why should the Oilers give him that? The Oilers got where they are by misjudging their own players and signing stupid contracts. Signing Kassian at over $ 3 million a year for four years would be about the same.

