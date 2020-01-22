advertisement

An Edmonton liquor store is trying out a new security program to combat a burglary theft over the past 18 months. Under the proposed new security system, customers will have to scan their IDs before they can access the premises according to a recent CBC article.

Alcanna, Canada’s largest alcohol retailer is launching a pilot project in partnership with Edmonton police. The project will be tested at Ace Liquor, located at 11708 St. 34 in northeast Edmonton. Alcanna said the goal of the project is to deal with the “liquor store robbery epidemic that has plagued the city,” a problem that has escalated rapidly over the past year and a half.

“In 2019, EPS officers responded to almost 9,600 liquor theft calls – about 26 calls a day across the city,” Const. Robin Wilson said in the release. A 200 percent increase since 2018.

advertisement

“It’s not just people who benefit from something that is easy, but someone is preying on people,” he said.

Dale McFee, Edmonton Police Chief told CBC News that investigators often find that some of the thefts are gang-related and that it presents a major problem for the city.

“After all, the way we are now and the amount of officer time and the different things that are happening in this space, it’s not working. So it’s time to try some things.”

The new scanning system requires customers to scan their identification before the door opens and allow access to the store. This practice has already been used by bars and nightclubs in Edmonton for years.

The Alcanna pilot project has been welcomed by many including Const. Wilson who praised the company for “taking proactive steps to increase the safety of their employees and the general public,”

Joe Cook is the Vice President of Alcanna who in addition to Ace Liquor, also owns the brands of Liquor Depot, Wine and Beyond and Nova Cannabis. “As with the down payment and down payment at the gas station, we are hoping for Patronscan to create a safer shopping experience,” Cook said in a news release. “This is not a store purchase,” he said. “It is robbery with real or threatened violence.”

Edmontonians will not have to worry about their privacy rights as customer identity information will not be held on the devices but will be stored in the restricted access Patronscan data center, according to a press release from Alcanna .

Posting Edmonton liquor stores may soon require ID scanning before entry first appeared in Post Millennial.

advertisement