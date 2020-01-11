advertisement

The highest unemployment rate of any major city in Canada may surprise you Edmonton. All in all, Alberta’s full-time jobs also dropped last month, according to StatsCan.

Edmonton’s unemployment rate rose from 0.3 percent in December to 8.0 percent. In Calgary, the unemployment rate rose 0.2 percent from where it dropped to 7.1 percent over the same period.

Edmonton now has the highest unemployment rate in the country and Calgary stands at number five overall. Alberta’s provincial unemployment rate dropped 0.2 percent to 7.0 percent in December.

Since December, the province has cut 1,000 jobs, including 23,600 full-time jobs. To balance that a total of 22,600 new part-time jobs were created in December. Alberta’s workforce lost 7,500 people in December as well.

Alberta’s employment remained more or less the same throughout 2019, with a decline of 0.2 percent for the calendar year.

StatsCan showed the numbers were better than expected for December across the country. Last month, Canada gained more than 35,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 5.6 percent. Alberta remains “cautiously cautious” that it can renew job creation and grow in the months ahead.

“These numbers reinforce the importance of staying focused on job creation and ensuring that Alberta has a competitive business environment that creates jobs for Alberta families,” a government spokesman wrote in an email to CTV News.

“Our government will be relentless in our advocacy with the federal government and our partners in the Confederacy and will not rest until we see that critical pipeline projects have been built.”

New Opposition Democrats were critical of the government’s corporate tax cuts, citing the new StatsCan numbers as proof. “This is another devastating month for jobs and, unfortunately, it is the Albertans who suffer,” NDP economic critic Deron Bilous wrote in a statement. “All this is happening as TMX is under construction. This Prime Minister’s plan is failing the Albertans. Period.”

