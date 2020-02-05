advertisement

The City of Edmonton had children on many occasions listen to Disappearance Rebellion Activist Chris Gusen on topics ranging from a “new Albertan Green deal” to environmental activism during the Edmonton City Hall initiative.

A revealing source for The Post Millennial that Gusen spoke to these kids – who are in Grade 6 – about how to get involved in climate activism, why Alberta needs a New Green Deal, and also taught kids for Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

The children were so concerned about the state of the planet after Gusen’s talk that a Grade 6 student wrote a letter saying, “Thank you for telling me about climate change, I feel the pain of the earth.”

As well as this, a tweet from the Edmonton City Hall initiative shows Gusen teaching the student about Greta Thunberg, telling the children they should meet with her when she visits the province.

Gusen is a prolific organizer with the Edmonton Climate Edition and Extermination Rebellion, and is vocal in his criticism of Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party in Alberta.

On Twitter, Gusen has stated that the policy from the United Conservative Party is “indefinable”. Gusen has also stated that UCP promotes “conspiracy theories … they have no real argument to be made.”

Gusen also retweeted messages with statements like “climate activists … are scared for their lives.” His tweets contain statements like, “Jason Kenney wearing his ‘Heart Shut’ with the hood in the Gray Cup was extremely mental.” This came after Premier Alberta chose to wear a hood with the sentence “I want Canadian oil and gas” in the CFL final.

Speaking to The Post Millennial, Gusen said: “I have had class visits to the Edmonton City Hall School program. I am one of a wide range of friends talking to students about active citizenship. I talk about my work being protect climate action. “

“Climate change is a topic that is included in the Alberta Education Curriculum. Teachers can request that their students’ Town Hall Week include a speaker on that topic. I’m one of the people invited to talk about it,” Gusen added.

In October 2019, Gusen was part of a group of environmental activists who blocked a major bridge in Edmonton during rush hour, causing chaos for Albertan travelers. Police say they were investigating the blockade at the time.

In defense of his actions, Gusen told the National Post that “the climate marches in September showed us that Canadians demand action … Politicians and the media have acknowledged the crisis, but they are not telling the truth about the extent of the urgency of the climate. “

Speaking to The Post Millennial, Edmonton City Councilman Jon Dziadyk said: “Children need to be provided with balanced material on a topic so they can form a balanced mindset. If they are fed a diet alone an idea and being congratulated on hearing from others, then that can make critical thinking difficult. “

