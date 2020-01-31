advertisement

EDMONTON – The Edmonton-area football leagues are canceling the usual post-game awards for the rest of the season amid fears of a new coronavirus spreading.

Edmonton Junior Football Association and St. Football Association. Albert both issued counseling to staff, parents and players, although there have been no confirmed cases of the virus in Alberta.

A statement from the Edmonton association says the current risk for Canadians is low, but “would like to take a proactive approach to stop the spread of any germs if the virus becomes present in our province.”

Instead of shaking hands, the association says the teams will stand at each other at the end of each game and cheer for the opposing players and referees.

“Shortly thereafter, they will advance to their respective dressing rooms,” the statement read. “This applies to all races, all genders and age groups.”

Counseling from St. Albert, just northwest of Edmonton, tells players and coaches to say “good game” without shaking hands.

Both associations say anyone who exhibits coronavirus symptoms – fever, shortness of breath, cough and a general feeling of ill – will be sent home immediately.

Football teams aren’t the only ones releasing coronavirus tips.

Hockey Canada sent a newsletter on Thursday advising leagues to continue proper hygiene practices such as frequent hand washing and non-sharing of water bottles.

Punches – with hockey gloves – are also recommended, rather than shaking hands at the end of games.

The announcements come this week also after doctor Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health official, has repeatedly stressed that the new coronavirus is unlikely to be transmitted through casual contact and will most likely be contracted only by people with contact. narrow, elongated with an infected patient.

So far in Canada there are four confirmed cases – three in Ontario and one in British Columbia.

Alberta health officials say plans have been developed to address every case in the province should they occur.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on January 31, 2020.

