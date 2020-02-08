advertisement

The NFL’s new Inspire Change initiative to promote player social injustice is hypocritical and unworthy of the memory of Corey Jones, who was murdered by a Palm Beach Gardens policeman when Jones was waiting for a tow truck after his car broke down ,

In the midst of the colorful spectacle and commercial glitz of the Super Bowl on Sunday, a somber advertisement appeared that, to our surprise, contained a story from Palm Beach County that could unfortunately have happened anywhere in the United States.

It was the story of Corey Jones, the 31-year-old black man whose car broke down at an intersection of I-95 in the lonely hours after midnight on October 18, 2015, and who was shot dead by an undercover officer of the Palm Beach Police Department Gardens that doesn’t identify itself.

Jones happened to have a cousin, Anquan Boldin, a Pahokee native who became a star in the National Football League. And now, this retired player, fueled by the injustice of Jones’ death, is leading an NFL action called “Inspire Change.”

“Inspire Change” is an initiative with which current and former players receive grants for their concerns, which are decided by a committee of players and team owners. The league announced that it has been distributing money to combat social injustice since April 2018.

But the NFL didn’t tell the whole story in this commercial.

Because while the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers was ongoing and the league basked in its cultural and business dominance, former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick remained missing after leading the protests that the NFL in that had driven controversy and ultimate compromises that created something like “Inspire Change”.

Or, as writer Samer Kalaf put it in an essay for the Washington Post: “‘Inspire Change’ is a shameless strategy for Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league owners to pretend not only to support the movement to draw attention to police violence and systematic violence all the time, but that they really were the origins of the whole idea. “

Remember, it was Kaepernick who refused to stand up for the national anthem during the 2016 pre-season. He made his intention clear. “I’m not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that suppresses black and colored people,” he told an interviewer.

What caused the NFL public relations headaches became a full-blown crisis when President Donald Trump started tweeting about it in September 2017, turning the protest against police brutality into an attack on patriotism and the U.S. Armed Forces. At a rally he shouted that team owners should fire every “son of a bitch” who joins the protests. His audience cheered.

And with the President’s gasoline added to the fire, the controversy soon devoured the whole country.

As more players joined the protests, voices threatened NFL boycotts. The owners got nervous.

In response, the owners began to work with a group called Players Coalition, co-founded by Boldin, to provide financial support to key players’ concerns. Kaepernick broke off with them in November 2017 and saw the NFL’s offer as hush money.

Kaepernick no longer played for the 49ers after the 2017 season. He hasn’t played badly since then, although many statistically inferior quarterbacks have been hired. There is little doubt that the NFL avoided the player. His policies are too troubling for the professional football business. The league even filed a lawsuit for collusion with him.

Special hypocrisy is required to celebrate the activism of players worried about minorities being mistreated by police stations, while at the same time banishing and wiping out the player who was brave or daredevil enough to use his celebrity to publicly First and foremost to make it a problem.

Something else happened on Super Bowl Sunday that relates to this story.

President Trump hosted a party in Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach. The crowd who watched the big game on TV represented the national anthem. While other hands held over their hearts, Trump waved his arms as if he were leading a band, fidgeted, pointed in different directions, and adjusted his chair. Everything was recorded on video.

(Kaepernick spent Super Bowl Sunday helping families in need.)

When Trump excited NFL players kneeling in protest, he told Fox & Friends: “You have to be proud of the national anthem or you shouldn’t be playing. You shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be” out in the country , “

For Trump, these rules apparently only apply to other people, especially to athletes with color. After revolting about the supposed patriotism of the players a few years ago, he now shows that it was time to strengthen his political brand.

As for the NFL, it clearly wants to collect wellbeing points for sponsorship efforts to combat social injustice.

But the league appears to be afraid of the man in Mar-a-Lago who shed the national anthem on Super Bowl Sunday.

And it made the man who took the hymn so serious a pariah that he sacrificed his career to express a point about unfulfilled promises in the land of the free and the home of the brave.

