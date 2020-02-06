advertisement

Ask the Squamish residents who lived here during the Olympic and Paralympic Games what they remember and the answers vary, but almost all memories are positive.

Many remember the community spirit of meeting people from all over the world or attending world-class events.

Others remember that they volunteered or worked for the games.

You will most likely forget that Vancouver-Whistler has turned out to host Bern (Switzerland), P’yngyang (North Korea) and Salzburg (Austria). (Do you remember that P’yngyang received 51 against 40 votes from Vancouver in the first round?)

Others started their sport thanks to the inspiration or heritage of the Olympic Games.

Of course there are also the stressful memories of the weather disturbances and the tragic death of the Georgian sledger Nodar Kumaritashvili in Whistler during a training run a few hours before the start of the Olympic Games.

Without the expansion of the Sea to Sky Highway, which was completed in time for the games, we would have no growth for the better or for worse today.

Above all, the Olympic Games offered a worldwide stage on which the Squamish Nation could shine.

The Squamish-language signs were more than just a sign of the nation on which the events took place.

They have made the passing people and perhaps some members of the nation themselves aware of the importance of the language and can be recognized in part as an incentive to revive the language with local language programs in Squamish classrooms and with the Squamish Language Proficiency Certificate Program at the SFU.

The nation worked with different levels of government for the Olympics and after, which led to housing developments.

“It opened the door to collaboration opportunities for us,” said Squamish Nation Coun. Kwitelut Kwelaw’ikw (Carla George).

With the door open, the nation went through and took its rightful place as a respected and powerful force in BC. Most recently, they partnered with the Musqueum, the First Nations of Tsleil-Waututh and the UBC to expand SkyTrain University.

Of all the legacies, it is this more confident nation that we should perhaps be most grateful for from the Olympics.

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the anniversary of the local games, check out the 10th anniversary activities this weekend for Family Day at Whistler Olympic Park.

There are special offers if you can take off your “blue jackets” earlier. More information is available at www.whistlersportlegacies.com/OlympicAnniversary2020.

This article originally appeared here.

