Editorial: Republicans in Tallahassee are trying to suppress the one Democrat who holds a nationwide office. You will go to extremes.

Nicole “Nikki” Fried, the only democrat to hold a nationwide office in Florida, seems to get under Republicans’ skin.

For one, Governor Ron DeSantis is working to deprive Fried of the Ministry of Agriculture and Consumer Services of one of his functions: the Office of Energy.

Fried – if you apologize – has revived the office since taking office as Agriculture Commissioner a year ago, focusing on energy efficiency and renewable energies. In this short space of time, her office created a lengthy energy plan and hosted a nationwide summit on energy and climate change for the first time in a decade.

Now comes what Fried calls a “partisan power grab”. She is right. It is strange that a republican governor suddenly intends to take over an often orphan office that was distributed to three different agencies before landing in the Department of Agriculture in 2011.

Could it possibly have something to do with Fried being the first democrat in a dozen years to be elected to a cabinet position – and trying to make the best of it?

DeSantis follows a worn script. When the Democrats recently volunteered to win the governors of Wisconsin and North Carolina, the Republicans promptly took steps to deprive those offices of their powers and to pass the new incumbent. Fortunately, courts or voters have blunted much of this effort.

But what really attracted the Florida Republican goat is that Fried has put her smiling face on inspection stickers from thousands of petrol pumps across the state. She says that displaying her picture gives consumers an extra touch of responsibility. For sure. But it is also excellent marketing for a politician who might aim to be re-elected or higher in 2022.

A spokesman for the House of Representatives, Jose Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, said the Fried-radiant stickers were “inappropriate, self-promoting, and contrary to taxpayer interests” – which would be a reasonable criticism if they weren’t from political rivals might just be jealous that they didn’t think of the trick first.

The Republican-dominated legislature ruled last year that the stickers had to be removed. According to Fried’s office, the directive is a ban on new stickers. But now the House’s Republicans say Fried ignored her – and if she doesn’t have a plan to replace the stickers, she’ll keep $ 19.7 million in programs for the Department of Agriculture.

Talk about petty politics.

Fried’s office spent $ 5,000 on 120,000 inspection stickers. For these $ 5,000, the Republicans are now threatening to withhold almost $ 20 million “against the interests of taxpayers.” That would not harm Nikki Fried, but thousands of florists who rely on consumer protection.

According to Franco Ripple, a spokesman for Fried, the dispenser stickers are already being replaced. However, the “outrageous” house proposal jeopardizes “active criminal investigations, 61,000 laboratory analyzes, almost 9,000 fair-ride controls, and handling nearly 400,000 consumer inquiries and complaints.” – maybe indefinitely. “

It is outrageous that lawmakers play hardball this way: they threaten to stop providing essential services to everyday Floridians just to replace an outraged political rival.

In this context, it is not difficult to assign DeSantis political motives in order to win over the Ministry of Energy. The purchase method is done by the legislature: According to a bill that was approved by a House subcommittee last week, the Department of Energy would leave the Agriculture Department and move to a new home in the Environmental Protection Department.

In the meantime, DeSantis is trying to put the DEP under its direct control. The same applies to the department for road safety and motor vehicles. These divisions are currently reporting to independently elected Florida Cabinet members (which include the Attorney General, the Chief Financial Officer, and the Agriculture Commissioner Fried).

The Florida 76-page energy and climate plan, prepared by the Fried’s Office of Energy, urges Florida to switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy and focus on energy conservation in the near future. It is a much clearer and more aggressive approach to combating climate change than we have seen it for a while from a head of state. When DeSantis takes control of this office, it is his responsibility to build on that approach and not suffocate it, as so many in his party have done.

Fried may not be doing everything right, but she has shown that she is not afraid to cause a certain amount of trouble – good trouble. It deserves public support when it acts against those who try to stop it for purely political reasons.

