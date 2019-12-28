advertisement

Track some local issues that The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board 2019 commented on.

The Palm Beach Post editorial team commented on countless important questions in 2019. At the end of the year, we assessed how a handful of local problems were resolved – or not.

CARE HOMES. Already in May we expressed dismay that only 35% of the nearly 700 state nursing homes and 7% of the 3,000 assisted living facilities had installed life-saving generators. This was far behind the deadline of January 1 set by the government at that time. Rick Scott. And another hurricane season should begin.

Scott made the request after 12 older men and women were killed in a Hollywood Hills nursing home due to the oppressive heat after Hurricane Irma in 2017. Generators should now be available in the facilities, which can cool the residents for 96 hours in the event of a power failure.

Fortunately, the latest numbers from the Florida Healthcare Agency (AHCA) are far better. Almost every one of the 189 assisted living facilities and 55 nursing homes in Palm Beach County has a permanent or temporary generator on site or has arrangements for a temporary generator in an emergency. Only one facility, the Mi Casitas ALF with six beds in West Palm Beach, was not reported.

This should be a comfort to those who could use the 14,170 beds in these facilities and their relatives.

However, 16% of the district’s 244 providers still do not fully fulfill the state mandate. In addition to a generator, the required approvals from the local government and approval from the Department of Civil Protection and the state health authorities are required.

Two hurricane seasons have passed since the Hollywood Hills tragedy. Enough excuses. AHCA should charge the stragglers with fines until compliance is 100% across the state.

A FLAG: In September 2017 and again almost exactly a year later, we asked the West Palm Beach City Commission to reject measures that the mega-developer The Related Cos. To help build a 25-story office tower near the Intracoastal Waterway on Flagler Drive.

Much of the commission agreed with us in 2017; but the next year, the project’s allies helped elect new members to the panel. Since then, the building has been running smoothly, which will exceed the local height limit and will almost certainly cause traffic nightmares.

This month, the tower received what appeared to be final approval when the city’s Downtown Action Committee unanimously approved. Unless the opponents file a successful lawsuit, this office building for a customer base of 1% Palm Beach will actually rise above an area that townspeople said in two referendums that it should be limited to buildings no more than five stories high ,

GLADES HOUSING: In October we called for measures to improve the appalling conditions in Belle Glade’s public housing, which were exposed by post reporter Hannah Morse: “Living cockroaches and rat droppings … mold on the walls.”

The good news: The Belle Glade Housing Authority gets a new management company on January 1st that sounds eager to make overdue changes. “Our team is looking forward to changing Belle Glade,” emailed the company’s CEO, Ramona Hyson, to Morse, “and improve the lives of hard-working residents who deserve a safe, decent, and affordable home. “

That is exactly the right tone. We look forward to major improvements in the new year.

GOLDEN CENTER: In sobering evidence of Florida’s scandalous lack of financial support for public psychosocial services, the Jerome Golden Center for Behavioral Medicine in West Palm Beach went bankrupt and closed suddenly in October.

50 long-term residents of the two facilities of the Center for People with Mental Illness were most affected. They had to find a new home by January 1st.

And luckily they did – thanks to the hard work of the Southeast Florida Behavioral Health Network and some family members. By December 17, almost half of the population had been resettled; Everyone else, except for two who, according to Ann Berners, the network’s CEO, were undecided, were in new locations.

“I am very optimistic about 2020,” Berners told the Palm Beach County Commission.

A nice thought for the beginning of the new year.

